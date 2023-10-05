Why Heather Rae El Moussa Is Missing From 'Selling Sunset' Season 7

Selling Sunset is making its return to Netflix next month, but one familiar face will be missing from the Oppenheim Group.

On Thursday, Netflix revealed that season 7 of the hit series will premiere on Nov. 3, and with the news came brand new promotional photos.

In the first photo, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Bre Tiesi, Mary Fitzgerald and Nicole Young all stand next to Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

Netflix

In another, some of the women appear to be walking the airport tarmac en route to a sunny destination. In another, the women of the O Group join their bosses for a dinner where they are seen making a toast.

Netflix

Noticeably missing from the photos is Heather Rae El Moussa, who has appeared on the series since the first season. ET has learned that Heather Rae was never called back to film after her maternity leave.

Heather last appeared on season 6, where she was expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa. In February, the realtor welcomed their son, Tristan.

Netflix

The same day the promo news was released, Heather took to her Instagram Story to confirm that she wasn't returning to the show.

"Selling Sunset Season 7, Looks like I got pushed in the water...It's a good thing I can swim," she wrote over a photo of her posing in her glam room.

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Though Heather did not film for the upcoming season, she recently hung out with her O Group co-workers. In August, Heather shared a photo of her and Bre -- who shares a son with Nick Cannon -- posing on the beach after a "chaotic" day with their baby boys.

Heather and her husband, Tarek, have their own HGTV series called The Flipping El Moussas, where their personal and professional lives buying and flipping houses has been documented. Season 2 of the series is set to premiere in early 2024.

RELATED CONTENT: