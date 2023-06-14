Heather Rae El Moussa revealed that her and Tarek El Moussa's baby boy, Tristan, underwent an operation. On Tuesday, the Selling Sunset star took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of her 3-month-old son resting with his daddy, after undergoing surgery to fix his tongue tie.

"Such a strong boy after his tongue tie revision. Getting lots of snuggles @therealtarekelmoussa," the 35-year-old mommy wrote. In the picture, Tristan rests on his dad's lap and looks up at the camera while his mom takes the picture.

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Heather shared another picture of their baby boy post-surgery.

"Cuddle time with daddy @therealtarekelmoussa," Heather Rae captioned the photo of Tristan sitting up while Tarek holds his little feet.

According to the Mayo Clinic, tongue tie "is a condition present at birth that restricts the tongue's range of motion. An unusually short, thick or tight band of tissue (lingual frenulum) tethers the bottom of the tongue's tip to the floor of the mouth, so it may interfere with breastfeeding."

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

The Mayo Clinic adds about the revision, "A simple surgical procedure called a frenotomy can be done with or without anesthesia in the hospital nursery or doctor's office. The doctor examines the lingual frenulum and then uses sterile scissors to snip the frenulum free. The procedure is quick and discomfort is minimal since there are few nerve endings or blood vessels in the lingual frenulum. If any bleeding occurs, it's likely to be only a drop or two of blood. After the procedure, a baby can breast-feed immediately."

The Flipping El Moussas stars welcomed their son, Tristan Jay, in February. At the time of his birth, the first-time mom was candid about her son's tongue tie and how it hindered her breastfeeding experience.

"Tristan had tongue tie, cheek tie, lip tie and jaundice which were all caught very early on thanks to my incredible lactation specialist and @tonguetietribe, they’re literally baby fairies 🧚‍♀️ I’m so lucky to have found them for the knowledge & support🙏🏻 but it made it very hard for him to latch & suck and it made it so that he was burning a lot of calories because it was so hard for him to eat so his weight was dropping. We’re now 2 weeks past getting his tongue tie fixed and he’s latching so well on the left side and we’re still working on the right side using non-traditional positions which were shown to me by the baby fairies 🧚‍♀️," she wrote in part.

In March, shortly after welcoming their baby boy, Heather and Tarek sat down with ET and talked about life at home with Tristan.

"I didn't think I'd be this obsessed with him. I thought, you know, 'Oh, I'd be OK going to dinners' or 'I'd be OK going on the little trips' and it's hard to even go to the doctor or, like, leave the house at all or leave him at all to even shower and get ready," Heather said. "Now we have this little thing we have to protect for the rest of our lives and he's so precious. He's such a good baby. I have this insane bond with him that I didn't know I was going to have and I don't think you can experience that until he's here and you have those feelings."

RELATED CONTENT:

Heather Rae El Moussa on Being Accused of Favoring Son Over Stepkids

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Tease Having Another Baby

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Introduce Son Tristan

Heather Rae, Tarek El Moussa Reveal Son Tristan's Delivery Struggles

Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Birth to Baby Boy, First Child With Husband Tarek This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery