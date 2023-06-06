Heather Rae El Moussa's heard the criticism -- that she is favoring her newborn son, Tristan, more on social media than her two stepkids -- but she's taking it in stride, saying it all boils down to timing and getting photo approval.

In an interview with Today.com, the Selling Sunset star touched on mom shaming after people on Instagram accused her of favoritism. She and HGTV star Tarek El Moussa welcomed Tristan in February, and Tarek also shares two children -- 12-year-old daughter, Taylor, and 7-year-old son, Brayden -- with his ex, Christina Hall.

Some of the comments include Heather being asked, "Where are the other children? Haven't seen them on your stories lately?" Well, there's a reason for that.

"Taylor and Brayden are in school all day, and I'm home with Tristan," Heather Rae told the outlet. "I can capture moments with Tristan easily."

What's more, Tarek and Hall have 50-50 custody of the children, meaning they spend half the time with Tarek and the other half with Hall. On top of that, the kiddos also have a loaded schedule.

"They're also busy with sports and tutoring -- they always have something going on," Heather Rae said. "I blink and it's 8 o'clock at night. So when we're all together, the last thing I'm doing is standing around taking photos with all three kids."

Heather Rae also touched on Taylor -- like any soon-to-be teen -- being particular about which photos are uploaded and shared with Heather Rae's more than 3.1 million followers.

"She's a teenager now and she'll be like, 'I don't love my hair in that picture,' 'Please don't post that one,'" she said.

Accusations of favoritism seem absurd, considering the strong bond they've formed over the years. In fact, during Heather Rae's baby shower, which was recently featured in season 6 of the hit Netflix show, Taylor said she wanted to share a few words after Heather addressed friends and family who attended the shindig.

"I've known you for four years now. I just want to say you're the best mom ever, and I couldn't have asked for anyone else," Taylor says in episode 10 of the new season.

She added that she's "so excited for the baby," and even took the opportunity to playfully take a dig at her house-flipping dad, saying, "My dad's so lucky. You're way out of his league."

Back in March, the couple spoke to ET about how the family is adjusting to the bundle of joy.

"I didn't think I'd be this obsessed with him. I thought, you know, 'Oh, I'd be OK going to dinners' or 'I'd be OK going on the little trips' and it's hard to even go to the doctor or, like, leave the house at all or leave him at all to even shower and get ready. Now we have this little thing we have to protect for the rest of our lives and he's so precious," Heather Rae said. He's such a good baby. I have this insane bond with him that I didn't know I was going to have and I don't think you can experience that until he's here and you have those feelings."

RELATED CONTENT:

Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Birth to Baby Boy, First Child With Husband Tarek This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Tease Having Another Baby

Heather Rae El Moussa Says Newborn Had Tongue, Lip and Cheek Ties

Heather Rae El Moussa Shares New Pics of Son and Details of 'Mom Life'

Related Gallery