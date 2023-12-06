Heather Rae El Moussa will not be be appearing in the forthcoming eighth season of Selling Sunset.

The actress addressed how she'd be stepping back from the Netflix reality series while speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner late last month when she and husband Tarek El Moussa attended the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Race.

"I don't know what I'm allowed to say, so I'm not gonna say anything," Heather teased at the time. "I don't know what to tell though. I'm not in the know. [But] I'm not returning to 8."

"If there's even an 8, I don't know if they've announced anything," she added quickly -- although the show's renewal for season 8 was confirmed several days before she and her husband spoke to ET.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa attend the F1 Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. - Denise Truscello - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Heather's role in the show was notably reduced in Season 7, with her appearing in only a handful of scenes across several episodes. However, she's been keeping busy with Tarek.

"I am filming season 2 of The Flipping El Moussas," Heather teased. "So we have some exciting news coming out very soon!"

Heather and Tarek -- who tied the knot in October 2021 -- work together on their show, live together, and share an 11-month-old baby boy, Tristan. Which begs the question: Do the pair ever need some personal time for themselves?

"I do enjoy my nights when he is traveling sometimes," Heather admitted with a laugh. "I get to watch my girly shows, go to bed early. I'm in my jammies by 6:30, when the baby goes down. But I do miss him."

Season 2 of The Flipping El Moussas is slated to premiere in early 2024 on HGTV.

