Heather Rae El Moussa was showered with love during her Winter Wonderland baby shower. The Selling Sunset star was joined by her family, friends and co-stars as she celebrated the upcoming arrival of her and husband Tarek El Moussa’s first child.

"Showered with love is an understatement 🤍 Yesterday was a special day- celebrating our baby boy, winter wonderland style ❄️✨ with my family and closest friends made my heart so full and happy 🥺," the 35-year-old mommy-to-be wrote next to a post showcasing her stunning sheer dress with ice blue details.



"Everything was perfection and exactly what I dreamed of. I couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful and magical day filled with so much love, excitement, and warmth and it just made me even more ready for our baby boy to be here ❤️," she added.

On Sunday, Heather gave her followers a more intimate look inside the shower.

"Yesterday was a special day –celebrating our baby boy winter wonderland style with my family and my closest friends. Made my heart so full and happy," Heather wrote over a picture of her hugging her husband’s 12-year-old daughter, Taylor.

In a series of videos -- also shared on her Story -- Heather revealed a set of gift-wrapped books. The reality TV star asked her guests to bring books, so that she could build her son’s library. Heather also showed off the gifts for the guests who won the games, which included a pair of custom earrings.

Heather also posted a video of the sweet moment she made her entrance into the venue with Taylor.

Instagram/Heather Rae El Moussa

"Walked in with Tay. It’s been so special to share my pregnancy with Tay and Bray so this meant the world to me," she wrote over the sweet video.

Heather also had the support of her Selling Sunset castmates. In one video, Heather got some belly rubs from newbie Bre Tiesi – who recently welcomed her first child with Nick Cannon. Heather also posed with Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young and Davina Potratz.

Instagram/Heather Rae El Moussa

Not in attendance was her husband and his 7-year-old son, Brayden.

Heather also gave her followers a look at one of the games, which involved blue baby bottles.

Instagram/Heather Rae El Moussa

Instagram/Heather Rae El Moussa

Heather and Tarek announced that they are expecting their first child -- a boy -- in July. The pair, who were candid about their fertility struggles, have been keeping their followers updated.

Instagram/Heather Rae El Moussa

Last week, Heather gave her followers an update ahead of a doctor's appointment.

"I’m in my third trimester, I’m feeling very fatigued more than I have the whole pregnancy, like, I can just get back in bed and sleep," she said on her Instagram Story.

"But I am growing a human, right? Back pain, doing a little better. I’ve been doing physical therapy and then I tried the acupuncture once. I’m going to do acupuncture again. Making me a little nervous because I’ve only done it one other time years and years ago. But I do feel better so I’m gonna keep going, but all is good," she added.

Heather ended her video by sharing that she had an appointment to check on her son.

"I go see my baby boy today," she shared. "I’m so excited."

Following her checkup, Heather shared a picture from her ultrasound. "He’s all snuggled up," she wrote on the picture of her son, along with a tag for Tarek's official Instagram account.

RELATED CONTENT:

Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Baby Update, Shares Ultrasound Photos

Heather Rae El Moussa Flaunts Bare Bump on Babymoon With Tarek

Heather Rae El Moussa on Criticism Tarek Is Her 'Entire Personality'

Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's ‘Intimate’ Baby Shower (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery