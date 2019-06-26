Fans were dismayed last year when Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn left Project Runway after its final season on Lifetime. But the dynamic duo are finally back with an all-new reality competition series, Making the Cut, on Amazon.

Coming to the streaming platform in 2020, the series will see 12 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world competing to take their budding brands to the next level and become international sensations. The winner of the series will receive an eye-popping prize of $1 million to invest in their company.

Hosted by Klum and Gunn, who are also executive producers on the series, Making the Cut series will feature a top-notch panel of judges and guest judges, including Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, former EIC of Vogue Paris Carine Roitfeld and designer Joseph Altuzarra.

Last year, after 10 seasons on Lifetime, it was announced that Project Runwaywould be returning to Bravo for season 17. “When [Project Runway] was moving to another network, it was an opportunity to take stock and to ask ourselves, ‘What do we want to do?’” Gunn told ET last November about his and Klum’s decision to part ways with the franchise.

He added, “I will say this: We weren’t looking for another opportunity as much as we were taking stock. Then Amazon quite literally popped up and said, ‘Would you two be interested in having a conversation?’”

That conversation included bringing the competition to consumers, with looks from Making the Cut to be made available to purchase on Amazon throughout the season.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, the two hosts shared their excitement on Twitter: “It is said that ‘when one door closes, another opens’ ... and sometimes it has a view of the Eiffel Tower!” Klum teased, adding in another Tweet: “[Tim Gunn] and I are so excited [to] be filming our new [Amazon Prime] show #MakingTheCut in Paris!”

“We want this to blow everybody away and say, ‘I can’t believe the show even exists. This is incredible,’” Gunn said at the time.

Given the first look at the series, which shows the hosts and judges filming their first runway challenge in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on June 25, it’s certainly going to be epic.

Judges Carine Roitfeld, Joseph Altuzarra, Nicole Richie and Naomi Campbell. Image courtesy of Jessica Forde/Amazon Studios.

Heidi and Tim filming in Paris. Image courtesy of Jessica Forde/Amazon Studios.

