Helen Hunt is recovering after a frightening car accident.

The Oscar winner was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after the vehicle she was riding in was struck by another driver in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles, according to multiplereports.

Hunt was reportedly riding in the back of a black SUV when her vehicle was clipped by another car, which flipped Hunt's SUV onto its side.

The actress was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, complaining of pain following the collision, TMZ reports.

She was reportedly released later in the evening, after being examined by doctors.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told People that Hunt was one of multiple people taken to the hospital following the incident, and that police investigating the crash determined that no crime had occurred.

ET has reached out for comment on the accident.

The actress is currently in production on a limited series revival of her hit TV sitcom Mad About You, in which she stars opposite her friend and former co-star Paul Reiser.

