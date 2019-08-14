Henry Golding in Negotiations to Star in G.I. Joe Spinoff 'Snake Eyes'

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding is in talks to star in a big Hollywood franchise!

ET can confirm that the 32-year-old actor is up for the titular role in the upcoming G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes.

The film's main character is a ninja commando who first appeared in Hasbro and Marvel Comics' relaunch of the action figure toyline, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, in the 1980s. The character has since appeared in the G.I. Joe animated series, animated films and two live-action films, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) and G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013). In both of the latter films, Snake Eyes was played by Scottish actor Ray Park.

Throughout the mythology of the mysterious character, there are many constants: Snake Eyes always wears all black and his face is always covered. Also, he never speaks. Nonetheless, he quickly became a favorite among fans.

The film will be directed by Robert Schwentke from a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos. The venture is being produced by Paramount Pictures and Allspark Pictures.

The film will reportedly focus on Snake Eyes' quest for vengeance following the death of his father. He joins a ninja clan, learning acceptance along the way.

One year after appearing in his first American film, landing this lead role is a big step for Golding, who has a number of projects in the works including the comedy Last Christmas with Emilia Clarke and Emma Thompson -- the holiday film's trailer dropped yesterday -- as well as the crime thriller The Gentlemen, starring Matthew McConaughey. Additionally, Golding has launched his own production company, Long House Productions.

