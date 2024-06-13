The Fonz and the fire!

Henry Winkler had quite the exciting moment during his time in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday. The Happy Days alum was staying at The Shelbourne hotel when the fire alarms were set off due to a fire on the premises.

The 78-year-old actor was captured by a news crew who reported to the scene, and he recalled the moment when he thought the fire alarms were the radio -- until he realized it was actually an emergency.

"When I heard the fire alarm, I thought it was the clock radio," he told RTÉ News. "I thought somebody had set the alarm before we got there, like another guests."

Winkler -- who was in the country promoting his book Being Henry: The Fonz and Beyond -- recalled calling the front desk.

"And finally I went into another room and it was still buzzing, so I called downstairs and the woman said in a very calm voice, 'Yes, we're all evacuating, you must evacuate right now!'"

The Barry actor had nothing but praise for the firemen and firewomen who reported to scene and took care of the issue.

"You know what? How wonderful! Firemen are some of my favorite human beings," he said. "Firemen and firewomen. They run in when other people are running out. I think they deserve to be shook [by the hand]."

Winkler added that despite his plane being delayed the night before and the early morning fire, he was still having an "amazing adventure" in Dublin.

Following the fire, Winkler took to X (formally known as Twitter) to share a selfie with some of the first responders.

"Thank you Dublin's fire department," he wrote. "Our hotel was evacuated on our first morning !!!."

While speaking to ET in October, the veteran actor had the same sense of excitement after marking his 78th birthday and releasing his memoir, Being Henry: The Fonz and Beyond.

"Well, aside from my knees, I feel great! I really do," Winkler shared with ET at the time. "I'm here, I'm doing it, I'm still being a part of the world. It is just amazing, truly, because there are so many people who are my age who feel old, who feel forgotten."

When it comes to his longevity and vitality, Winkler explained. "I have good genes! [And] just the will to be young."

