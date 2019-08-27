H.E.R. had an unusual accessory at the 2019 MTV VMAs!

ET's Keltie Knight caught up at the annual award show with the 22-year-old singer who brought a ball python named Big Mama along as "the perfect accessory."

While bringing the "sweet" snake to the VMAs was not initially a tribute to Britney Spears' iconic VMAs performance, H.E.R. was happy to be channeling the "I'm A Slave 4 U" singer.

"I honestly just felt like wearing a snake today, but then somebody reminded me that Britney had the snake, so I was like, 'You know what? I'm going to say it's an homage,'" H.E.R. quipped.

After coming up with the idea to bring the snake along -- which YouTube star Tana Mongeau also opted to do -- H.E.R, who said she has "five snakes at home," planned on potentially keeping Big Mama by her side all night.

"She might be with me all night. I don’t know," she said. "I love snakes I have them at home, so I like to bring them as much as possible if I can."

Regardless of how long the reptile hung out with H.E.R, she said that both she and Big Mama were having "a really great time" at the show.

"This is my first time here at the VMAs," H.E.R. said. "The energy is so much different. It's so explosive and exciting and there's all these people out here. I mean, I've seen everybody."

As for what's next, career-wise, H.E.R. told ET that she's currently "preparing to drop" her new album and focusing on remaining true to herself.

"I've been, like, heavy, heavy in the studio as much as possible," she said. "... It's kind of tough, you know... I'm trying to block [the pressure] out and just be me because that's why people love the first one, 'cause it was totally me."

Watch the video below for more on the 2019 MTV VMAs.

