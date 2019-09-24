Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is a free man, and taking full advantage of it!

In his first interview since leaving prison, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star exclusively opens up to ET about his first night on the outside, which he spent with wife Lauren.

"You sort of take your freedom for granted sometimes," Sorrentino admits. "Once you get out, you're taking advantage of every second. Every meal, every conversation, I cherish."

Sorrentino was released on Sept. 12, after serving an eight-month sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, to pleading guilty to tax evasion. The 37-year-old reality star tells ET that within those eight months, he was constantly "dreaming" of what his first days out of prison would be like.



"First and foremost, I wanted to spend some time with my beautiful wife. I wanted to have a naked pizza party," he shares. "We had some unbelievable sex."

"And then I just slowly wanted to get back to work," he adds. "But first start with the basics, which is fitness, family, fun and don't forget the finances, 'cause you don't want to end up back in prison."



The new Mrs. Sorrentino, who was by her husband's side for support throughout the interview, confirms that the naked pizza party did, in fact, happen.



"That was the first night, what we did," she recalls. "We did about six different pies. Vodka sauce pie, which is my favorite, regular Margherita, sausage, peppers and onions he wanted, plain."



"With a side of fried shrimp," Sorrentino adds. "And a side of chicken fingers, french fries and diet sodas."



Like his first meal out of prison, Sorrentino reveals he had a full-on feast for his last meal before turning himself into the correctional institution back in January.



"The last meal, I was probably ordering some sort of fast food delivery, 'cause I was ordering everything," he remembers. "When you realize that your freedom is being taken away from you, you're like, 'You know what, I'm not going to get good food in prison, so I'm going to order McDonald's, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A.' We're turning up and living our best life, and I did that. I gained a couple of pounds, but I had the time once I was in prison to concentrate on being my best self and losing the weight."



So, just how bad was the food inside?



"It is probably, like, the worst school lunch you've ever had," he jokes. "The food was not good."

Sorrentino came out of prison a completely changed man, as he focused on his diet and exercise while behind bars. But aside from his physical appearance, his wife tells ET she also noticed an overall change in her husband's personality.



"Honestly, I didn't think he could get more positive," she explains. "When he went in, he was already so positive, uplifting, looking at the bright side of every situation in life. And I think he even elevated to another level of that, with his level of patience and learning that. I could definitely use some more patience in life, so he inspires me to be like that a little bit more."

