Here's Where You Can Watch 'Schitt's Creek' After It Leaves Netflix

Hulu will be the official destination for Schitt's Creek beginning Monday, October 3, the streaming service announced today. The hit comedy series will leave Netflix on October 2.
Hulu published the announcement via a press release from the falsified Alexis Rose Communications, named for actress Annie Murphy's character in the comedy series and written to emulate the character's notorious speaking style.
"Every now and again, spending like a little bit of money on something really special can definitely help make you smile. And that's why I, like, commend Hulu for seeking us out at Alexis Rose Communications, because we totally get it," the release reads.
"Generally speaking, we at Alexis Rose Communications believe there is nothing wrong with asking for what you deserve. And after weeks and weeks of, like, heavy business negotiations with Hulu, I could absolutely not say no as a businesswoman. The world deserves the best. And I love that journey for them," it continues.
Schitt's Creek ended in 2020 after six seasons, and won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series that same year, also picking up wins for acting, writing and directing. The show now remains a fan favorite online, sparking major headlines after news of its departure from Netflix. Hulu will now no doubt be the home base for many rewatching sessions going forward.
As Alexis Rose writes in the press release, "I don’t want to brag, but Hulu is, like, totally obsessed with my family."
If you don’t have Hulu yet, subscriptions start at just $7 monthly for an ad-supported plan, while the ad-free version costs $13 per month. Hulu subscribers can also enjoy access to movies and other shows like Abbott Elementary, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Dropout and Pam & Tommy.
