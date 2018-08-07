And the winning bidder for The Brady Bunch house in Studio City, California, is... HGTV!

The cable network announced via Twitter on Tuesday that they were the buyer of the iconic home.

"Here’s the story," the tweet read, accompanied with a video. "Guess who has a big project planned for this iconic ‘70s TV home? Watch for more clues, coming soon."

🎶Here’s the story🎵



Guess who has a big project planned for this iconic ‘70s TV home? Watch for more clues, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/mgOqTeasRW — HGTV (@hgtv) August 7, 2018

Discovery CEO David Zaslav first announced the news during a quarter earnings call with Wall Street analysts on Tuesday, Deadline reports.

"One of our projects for HGTV will speak to those Brady Bunch fans on the call. You may have heard that the house from the iconic series was recently on the market in California. I'm excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and will restore The Brady Bunch home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can," Zaslav reportedly said on the call. "More detail to come over the next few months but we'll bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories about this beloved piece of American TV history."

The news comes two days after former *NSYNC star Lance Bass revealed via Instagram that he was "heartbroken" over the fact that he was outbid by a Hollywood studio after his offer was initially accepted. In his post, he called the circumstances unfair.

"The agent representing the estate informed us we made the winning bid (which was WAY over the asking price) after the final deadline for all offers had passed -- even writing up the 'winning bid' for my team after informing me of the good news," he explained. "Isn't a deadline a deadline? This was a dream come true for me and I spent the night celebrating amongst friends, family and fans alike."

Following Bass' post, a spokesperson for Douglas Elliman Real Estate gave a statement to ET: "While we appreciate Mr. Bass and his interest in the Dilling Street property, tremendous interest in the house required a sealed, best and final bid. Our fiduciary obligation is to the seller, who decided to go to the highest, most qualified bid. We wish Mr. Bass the best of luck in future real estate endeavors."

In addition to Bass, a source told ET that Jonathan Scott from The Property Brothers also bid on the property. Each bidding party was offered a chance to submit a best and final offer on the home before the seller decided to go with HGTV.

The 2,477 square foot home, according to the listing, is "the second-most photographed home in the United States," after only the White House. Featuring two bedrooms and three bathrooms, the house served as the exterior of the Bradys' home (interior shots were actually filmed in a Los Angeles studio) and was originally listed for the price of $1.88 million.

Last month, ET got an exclusive look inside the home. Watch below to see the grand tour:

RELATED CONTENT:

Lance Bass 'Heartbroken' After Getting Outbid on Iconic 'Brady Bunch' House

Inside the 'Brady Bunch' House: How the Iconic Property Remains a 'Living Shrine' to the Series (Exclusive)

Lance Bass Plans to Buy the 'Brady Bunch' House

Related Gallery