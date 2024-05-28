After 15 years, the spark is still very much burning between Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

On Monday, Burton, 41, shared some love to her hubby, 58, on Instagram to celebrate 15 years since their first date.

"Fifteen years ago, @jeffreydeanmorgan asked me to come out Memorial Day weekend and visit him in New Mexico so he could take me on a date before I left the States to live in the apartment I'd rented in Paris," the One Tree Hill alum penned.

She concluded, "It's been a very long date. 💖"

The family selfie showcased Burton and Morgan smiling with their daughter, George, and son, Augustus (aka "Gus"). The couple met in May 2009, when they were introduced by Morgan's former Supernatural co-star, Jensen Ackles.

In the comments section, Morgan responded: "You forgot awesome. Long and real awesome. Xxx."

"Smart smart man! Love y'all ♥️," Burton's One Tree Hill bestie and Drama Queens Podcast co-host, Sophia Bush, added.

This isn't the first time Burton has shown her love to Morgan on social media. She frequently gushes about her relationship with The Walking Dead actor, such as when she praised his dad skills last year.

We can't blame her for showing off her supportive, "total smokeshow" husband.

Morgan stars in the upcoming season of The Boys. The Prime Video superhero series' fourth season debuts June 14.

RELATED CONTENT: