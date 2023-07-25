Hilarie Burton can't help but gush over Jeffrey Dean Morgan's girl-dad skills.

The One Tree Hill alum took to Instagram to share some adorable photos of Morgan with their 5-year-old daughter, George, and praise her husband and his special relationship with their little one.

Set to Betty Who's "I Love You Always Forever," the post features a quick slideshow of photos of The Walking Dead actor, 57, and George, hugging and spending time together, with their love for one another beaming across the screen.

"Going through my camera roll, and damn near every picture is just these two in love," Burton, 40, captioned the sweet post. "They are the same person. So naturally, I adore the both of them."

She added, "You were always hot, @jeffreydeanmorgan. But your girl-dad era is unrivaled. How is it possible that you play bad guys?!?! Xxx."

Burton and Morgan also share 13-year-old son Gus.

ET spoke to the couple in April about their latest projects and how their work has become somewhat of a family affair.

In addition to Burton appearing on TWD, Gus appeared as a guest star on the AMC series in 2021 as well.

"They haven't seen, they've never seen Negan kill people," Morgan said, saying the children have only ever seen clips of the show.

"Mom as a zombie is not pleasing," Burton added.

What's more, the pair said, is the importance the network places on family with Burton telling ET, "They really care about our families."

She continued, "They know our kids. They know our life at the farm because we did Friday Night In With the Morgans, during the pandemic. Having a network that cares about our family unit makes it feel like a family unit at work as well."

Morgan agreed. "They give us a little bit of leeway," he said with a chuckle. "They give us a little leeway because they've met our kids."

For more on the couple, check out the video below.

