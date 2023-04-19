It was a Walking Deadreunion on Tuesday as stars of the beloved zombie drama reunited at the AMC Upfront presentation in New York City.

Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln joined forces on the red carpet, appearing to color coordinate their looks with an array of black-and-white ensembles. The actors were on-hand to promote the network's upcoming Walking Dead spin-off shows, which are set to premiere in 2023 and 2024.

Reedus, Morgan and Cohan each spoke with ET about what to expect when their fan favorite characters return to the screen this summer.

"It's kind of a reset for me," Reedus said of his Daryl Dixon-focused series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which is slated for a June premiere. "Everything kind of breathes in a romantic way. We have the backdrop of France, we have the Catacombs, the Eiffel Tower. ... The whole vibe is different."

Reedus went on to explain that the entire look and tone of the upcoming show is a departure from its predecessor, gushing about the beauty of its size and scope.

"A lot of the story is me trying to figure out what's happening and how to get out of here," he continued. "There's a lot going on, but it's super poetic, it's super beautiful. It's not a repeat of the same show at all."

Reedus, who also serves as a producer on the project, is relishing the opportunity to flex new creative muscles while continuing to develop this cherished character.

"When they approached me about a spin-off I was like, 'I don't know if I could do 14 years of the same show,' although I did love that show, but they allowed me to make a righthand turn and head in a different direction," he admitted. "I got to kind of do what I wanted to do in a way that I wanted to do it with the people involved."

Morgan's Negan and Cohan's Maggie will share the screen again in The Walking Dead: Dead City, also set for a June premiere.

"Dead City is going to pick up a couple years after we last saw the gang with the Walking Dead. Maggie tracks Negan down, she needs his help -- at least that's the story she's giving him," Morgan teased. "We find ourselves in need of going to Manhattan and I think New York City as their backdrop in this world is going to be really special."

With a trailer for the project already revealed, fans have speculated how the relationship between Negan and Maggie might evolve.

"They're not getting married, you know what I mean?" Morgan said with a laugh. "I'll give that away. It's tenuous at best. They're needing each other for a very specific reason. So, Negan has gone back probably a few steps in that redemption arc out of necessity and his survival instincts. It's going to be a rough road, but going down 5th Avenue is not that bad a road to go down."

For her part, Cohan describes the premise as, "not typical teammates and not a typical adventure."

"Adventure is probably a little bit misleading," she clarified. "I think that people are very excited and very curious about why these two would be together on a journey, and that's all going to be delved into in a really interesting, conflict-ridden way, which is always fun to play."

