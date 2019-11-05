It's already been a month since Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burtontied the knot!

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old actress hopped on Instagram to mark one month of matrimony with a new black-and-white photo from the special day. In the image, she and her hubby appear to be signing their marriage certificate with their kids, son Gus, 9, and daughter George, 1. Alongside the gang is one of Morgan's former Supernatural co-stars, who officiated the ceremony.

"Happy one month anniversary @jeffreydeanmorgan 💖💖💖 With @jensenackles as our pastor (please start a mega church. Or a cult. We'll join either.) and Gus and auntie @danneelackles512 as our witnesses, this was one of my favorite moments of the whole day. Thanks to @sasithonphoto for capturing. Best day ever," Burton wrote.

Burton echoed the same sentiments while speaking with ET last month at the premiere of her Lifetime holiday film, A Christmas Wish.

"I had to, like, google wedding ceremonies and, like, send a script to Jensen because he got ordained just for this," she shared. "He's going to open a megachurch now, I'm sure. Everybody should join Jensen Ackles' megachurch, he's got the collar and everything."

"Norman [Reedus] did a reading for us and Jensen officiated," she added. "Jensen is the one who introduced us, so it was fitting since it was his big idea in the first place."

She also mentioned that, in planning their ceremony, it took some time to move past some hang-ups she previously had about nuptials, stating, "I've always been very hesitant about weddings. It felt like throwing your own personal prom and kind of icky, and ours was so intimate and small and it was us."

Following their wedding day, Morgan revealed in another Instagram post that a tattoo artist had been brought in to give guests tattoos at the reception, and Morgan decided to get matching ink with both Ackles and Jared Padalecki.

"Me and @hilarieburton weren't the only ones joined for life.... @jaredpadalecki@jensenackles and myself will forever have a bond that is both special, and permanent," Morgan captioned three images in an Instagram post, which show him, Padalecki and Ackles all getting tattoos on their wrists. "Love you both dearly. #jmb #spnfamily."

However, so far, none of the three have shared exactly what tattoo they all got.

