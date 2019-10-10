Jeffrey Dean Morgan's marriage to longtime girlfriend Hilarie Burton on Saturday was marked with more than one permanent commitment.

On Thursday, The Walking Dead actor revealed that he and his former Supernatural co-stars, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, all got matching tattoos -- at his wedding reception!

"Me and @hilarieburton weren't the only ones joined for life.... @jaredpadalecki@jensenackles and myself will forever have a bond that is both special, and permanent," Morgan captioned three images in an Instagram post on Thursday, which shows him, Padalecki and Ackles all getting some ink on their wrists. "Love you both dearly. #jmb #spnfamily."

"Family who slays together, stays together. #kongsforever #spnfamily," Padalecki commented on the image. This, of course, is in reference to the fact that Morgan played John Winchester, the father of Ackles and Padalecki's characters, on Supernatural.

In the comments, Morgan confirmed that they'd hired a tattoo artist to provide tattoos for all the wedding guests who wanted them. "We Morgans don't mess around," the leading man added to his answer.

Morgan credited Brooklyn tattoo artist Mike Lucena in his post. And when a fan gushed about Lucena's participation in the special day, the actor wrote back, "He had NO idea how crazy cool our friends are. The man was BUSY. In fact, he may STILL be at venue tryin' to get everyone. He kicked serious a**!"

However, the trio has not yet revealed exactly what tattoo they got together, which is naturally driving heavy speculation online.

On Monday, Burton revealed that she and Morgan, her boyfriend of a decade, tied the knot with a touching post showcasing the couple kissing on their special day.

"This past weekend was the best of my entire life... Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real," the 37-year-old actress wrote. "We've lived as husband and wife for a decade. We've built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I've been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything."

"Here's the God's honest fact: From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan, he was my husband," Burton continued. "Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides - celebrating all that has been - was bliss. I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years. It was private and magical and everything I dreamed. So yeah. I'm Mrs. Morgan. 10.5.19."

In his own posts concerning his wedding day, Morgan revealed that Ackles played an integral role in the marriage. He and Walking Dead co-star Norman Reedus performed the ceremony!

Speaking of Supernatural, the 15th and final season of the show premieres Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on The CW. Check out Padalecki and Ackles' first ET interview together below.

