Do blues-haired ladies have more fun? Hilary Duff decided to test it out over the weekend. The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share her new turquoise locks.

"🤷🏼‍♀️yea," she captioned the selfie of her bright blue bob.

Duff later appeared on her Instagram Stories while giving her 1-year-old daughter, Banks, a bath, showing off her dark roots with the bright blue tresses.

"Hi, guys, I wanted to wish everyone a very happy Easter. I know these are tough circumstances right now, and I hope you got the chance to smile or laugh a couple times today, maybe squeeze someone you love," the Disney Channel alum said. "I got to squeeze this one all day, which was very lucky for me."

Duff later appeared on her husband Matthew Koma's Instagram Live performance, singing a cover of Third Eye Blind's "Never Let You Go" with her musician hubby.

Hilary Duff/Instagram Story

Matthew Koma/Instagram Live

Many stars have struggled with cutting and dying their hair in quarantine from the coronavirus outbreak. Watch the clip below for more drastic transformations:

