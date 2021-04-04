Happy Easter! The special spring holiday has arrived and some of the world's biggest names are celebrating the occasion.

On Sunday, A-listers took to social media en masse to share cute pics of their adorable families.

While the holiday may look a little different this year yet again, with social distancing protocols still in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebs are doing what they can to commemorate the holiday from home and with their kids.

David and Victoria Beckham celebrated the holiday with their four children -- sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and 9-year-old daughter Harper -- while hanging out lakeside and enjoying the sun with Brooklyn's fiancee, actress Nicola Peltz.

"Happy Easter 🐣 from the Beckham’s x We love you so much!" Victoria captioned the pic.

She also shared a sweet photo of David holding their daughter, who is decked out in an adorable, Easter-themed chick costume.

She also shared a heartfelt snapshot of Brooklyn and Nicole standing side-by-side rocking bunny ears.

"Our family together is the most precious gift this Easter 🐣 x We have missed you and love you both so much @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz," Victoria wrote.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid shared a super sweet snap of her newborn daughter, Khai, whom she shares with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

"Our little bunny! first Easter!" she wrote alongside a photo of her bundle of joy in a bunny onsie, crawling in the grass.

Hilary Duff also celebrated her newborn baby's first Easter by sharing a snapshot of her three adorable kids sitting together and smiling for the camera.

In the adorable pic, her 9-year-old son, Luca, is cradling his two-week-old baby sister Mae in his arms, as his 2-year-old sister Banks sits beside him on their bed. Hilary captioned the family photos simply, "Happy Easter!"

Barack Obama celebrated the special day with a heartfelt throwback photo of himself, wife Michelle Obama and their daughters, Malia and Sasha.

"This Easter, I hope we can all take some time to reflect on the blessings we enjoy and the hope we have for a brighter future," the former president captioned the pic. "From our family to yours, have a safe and happy Easter."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden shared an Easter message of hope and happiness that also encouraged everyone watching to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible, to allow the nation to move forward in the fight against the pandemic.

"From our family to yours, we wish you health, hope, joy, and peace," Biden wrote. "Happy Easter, everyone!"

From our family to yours, we wish you health, hope, joy, and peace. Happy Easter, everyone! pic.twitter.com/3NHPrbFCVt — President Biden (@POTUS) April 4, 2021

Here's a look at some of the other fun Easter snapshots celebs shared this year to celebrate the day:

