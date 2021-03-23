The Best Easter Dresses and Outfit Ideas for the Whole Family

We've only just officially entered spring, which makes it hard to believe that Easter weekend is just over one week away. If you're celebrating the holiday and in need of an outfit for the occasion, ET Style is here to help you shop.

We've gathered the best spring-centric dresses, suits, blouses, kids' clothes and fun accessories to wear for Easter, whether you're planning on an al fresco brunch, outdoor gathering with immediate family or heading to church.

Be sure to also check out what to include in DIY Easter baskets and setting up brunch right at home.

Ahead, shop chic dresses and more outfit ideas for Easter.

Floret Studios Off the Shoulder Tiered Midi Dress Nordstrom Floret Studios Off the Shoulder Tiered Midi Dress It's all about the details with this yellow off-the-shoulder midi dress by Floret Studios -- the eyelet lace, puffed sleeves, tiered skirt and front buttons. $149 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Lulus Days to Remember Light Blue Multi Striped Maxi Dress Lulus Lulus Days to Remember Light Blue Multi Striped Maxi Dress If you love pastel dresses, this striped maxi dress with scoop neckline from Lulus is perfect for Easter brunch. $69 AT LULUS Buy Now

Eloquii Smocked Bodice Ruffle Day Dress Eloquii Eloquii Smocked Bodice Ruffle Day Dress Eloquii's dress lineup is one you never want to miss, especially their spring designs, and this smocked dress with ruffle straps is no exception. The brand is always having a sale, so be sure to get the most recent promo code. Use XOQ to get 50% off. $60 AT ELOQUII (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

Mer St. Barth Solange Women's Dress & Sara Girls Tunic Dress Maisonette Mer St. Barth Solange Women's Dress & Sara Girls Tunic Dress Match with your little girl in these pink mommy and me dresses by Mer St. Barth, featuring a pretty embroidered floral pattern. WOMEN: $185 AT MAISONETTE Buy Now GIRLS: $78 AT MAISONETTE Buy Now

Universal Standard Kate Stretch Cotton Twill Jumpsuit Universal Standard Universal Standard Kate Stretch Cotton Twill Jumpsuit If you're not into the typical Easter dress or pastel, opt for a chic jumpsuit instead such as this utilitarian-style number from Universal Standard. $185 AT UNIVERSAL STANDARD Buy Now

Mango Slim Fit Linen Suit Blazer & Slim Fit Linen Suit Pants Mango Mango Slim Fit Linen Suit Blazer & Slim Fit Linen Suit Pants If you want to rock a suit, a linen design is a great choice for spring. Our top pick is this gorgeous indigo blue slim-fit blazer and pant pairing. BLAZER: $170 AT MANGO Buy Now PANTS: $90 AT MANGO Buy Now

H&M Tie-Hem Cotton Shirt H&M H&M Tie-Hem Cotton Shirt For a casual outfit, wear this cute mint green H&M tie shirt with high-waist jeans and comfortable shoes. $18 AT H&M Buy Now

Maggy London 3-Tier Ruffle V-Neck Trapeze Dress Nordstrom Rack Maggy London 3-Tier Ruffle V-Neck Trapeze Dress Nordstrom Rack is having a huge sale on spring dresses where you can find adorable dress options like this flowy bright orange Maggy London trapeze style. $50 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $128) Buy Now

Rare Editions Toddler Girls Scuba Skater Dress Macy's Rare Editions Toddler Girls Scuba Skater Dress Dress your toddler in this adorable polka dot dress with a matching bag included. $38 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $64) Buy Now

Kristin Ess Oversized Scrunchie Target Kristin Ess Oversized Scrunchie A satiny, blush oversized scrunchie is the perfect hair accessory to style with your Easter outfit. $10 AT TARGET Buy Now

Aqua Bloom Straw Boater Hat Bloomingdale's Aqua Bloom Straw Boater Hat Style your new Easter dress with a chic straw hat for the special occasion. $41 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S (REG. $78) Buy Now

8 Other Reasons Super Sleek Headband Revolve 8 Other Reasons Super Sleek Headband Accessorize with a trendy padded headband in a pretty pastel hue. $29 AT REVOLVE Buy Now

