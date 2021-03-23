Shopping

The Best Easter Dresses and Outfit Ideas for the Whole Family

By ETonline Staff
We've only just officially entered spring, which makes it hard to believe that Easter weekend is just over one week away. If you're celebrating the holiday and in need of an outfit for the occasion, ET Style is here to help you shop.

We've gathered the best spring-centric dresses, suits, blouses, kids' clothes and fun accessories to wear for Easter, whether you're planning on an al fresco brunch, outdoor gathering with immediate family or heading to church.

Be sure to also check out what to include in DIY Easter baskets and setting up brunch right at home.

Ahead, shop chic dresses and more outfit ideas for Easter. 

Floret Studios Off the Shoulder Tiered Midi Dress
Floret Studios Off the Shoulder Tiered Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Floret Studios Off the Shoulder Tiered Midi Dress
It's all about the details with this yellow off-the-shoulder midi dress by Floret Studios -- the eyelet lace, puffed sleeves, tiered skirt and front buttons.
$149 AT NORDSTROM
Lulus Days to Remember Light Blue Multi Striped Maxi Dress
Lulus Days to Remember Light Blue Multi Striped Maxi Dress
Lulus
Lulus Days to Remember Light Blue Multi Striped Maxi Dress
If you love pastel dresses, this striped maxi dress with scoop neckline from Lulus is perfect for Easter brunch.
$69 AT LULUS
Eloquii Smocked Bodice Ruffle Day Dress
Eloquii Smocked Bodice Ruffle Day Dress
Eloquii
Eloquii Smocked Bodice Ruffle Day Dress
Eloquii's dress lineup is one you never want to miss, especially their spring designs, and this smocked dress with ruffle straps is no exception. The brand is always having a sale, so be sure to get the most recent promo code. Use XOQ to get 50% off.
$60 AT ELOQUII (REGULARLY $120)
Mer St. Barth Solange Women's Dress & Sara Girls Tunic Dress
Mer St. Barth Solange Women's Dress & Sara Girls Tunic Dress
Maisonette
Mer St. Barth Solange Women's Dress & Sara Girls Tunic Dress
Match with your little girl in these pink mommy and me dresses by Mer St. Barth, featuring a pretty embroidered floral pattern.
WOMEN: $185 AT MAISONETTE
GIRLS: $78 AT MAISONETTE
Universal Standard Kate Stretch Cotton Twill Jumpsuit
Universal Standard Kate Stretch Cotton Twill Jumpsuit
Universal Standard
Universal Standard Kate Stretch Cotton Twill Jumpsuit
If you're not into the typical Easter dress or pastel, opt for a chic jumpsuit instead such as this utilitarian-style number from Universal Standard.
$185 AT UNIVERSAL STANDARD
Mango Slim Fit Linen Suit Blazer & Slim Fit Linen Suit Pants
Mango Slim Fit Linen Suit Blazer & Slim Fit Linen Suit Pants
Mango
Mango Slim Fit Linen Suit Blazer & Slim Fit Linen Suit Pants
If you want to rock a suit, a linen design is a great choice for spring. Our top pick is this gorgeous indigo blue slim-fit blazer and pant pairing.
BLAZER: $170 AT MANGO
PANTS: $90 AT MANGO
H&M Tie-Hem Cotton Shirt
H&M Tie-Hem Cotton Shirt
H&M
H&M Tie-Hem Cotton Shirt
For a casual outfit, wear this cute mint green H&M tie shirt with high-waist jeans and comfortable shoes.
$18 AT H&M
J.Crew Cotton Bird's-Eye Short-Sleeve Polo Sweater
J.Crew Cotton Bird's-Eye Short-Sleeve Polo Sweater
J.Crew
J.Crew Cotton Bird's-Eye Short-Sleeve Polo Sweater
A retro-style polo sweater is a dressy, cool option for Easter Sunday.
$90 AT J.CREW
Maggy London 3-Tier Ruffle V-Neck Trapeze Dress
Maggy London 3-Tier Ruffle V-Neck Trapeze Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Maggy London 3-Tier Ruffle V-Neck Trapeze Dress
Nordstrom Rack is having a huge sale on spring dresses where you can find adorable dress options like this flowy bright orange Maggy London trapeze style. 
$50 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $128)
Rare Editions Toddler Girls Scuba Skater Dress
Rare Editions Toddler Girls Scuba Skater Dress
Macy's
Rare Editions Toddler Girls Scuba Skater Dress
Dress your toddler in this adorable polka dot dress with a matching bag included.
$38 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $64)
Nautica 3-Pc. Sharkskin Vest, Shirt & Pants Set, Toddler Boys
Nautica 3-Pc. Sharkskin Vest, Shirt & Pants Set, Toddler Boys
Macy's
Nautica 3-Pc. Sharkskin Vest, Shirt & Pants Set, Toddler Boys
This Nautica three-piece set for toddlers includes a vest, shirt and pants with clip-on tie. 
$42 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $60)
Kristin Ess Oversized Scrunchie
Kristin Ess Oversized Scrunchie
Target
Kristin Ess Oversized Scrunchie
A satiny, blush oversized scrunchie is the perfect hair accessory to style with your Easter outfit. 
$10 AT TARGET
Aqua Bloom Straw Boater Hat
Aqua Bloom Straw Boater Hat
Bloomingdale's
Aqua Bloom Straw Boater Hat
Style your new Easter dress with a chic straw hat for the special occasion.
$41 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S (REG. $78)
8 Other Reasons Super Sleek Headband
8 Other Reasons Super Sleek Headband
Revolve
8 Other Reasons Super Sleek Headband
Accessorize with a trendy padded headband in a pretty pastel hue.
$29 AT REVOLVE

