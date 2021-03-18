Shopping

Easter Baskets for Everyone You Love

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Easter Baskets for Everyone You Love
Nordstrom, The Sill, Amazon, Godiva, Walmart, Etsy, Urban Outfitters

There's always something to look forward to in the early days of spring: new beginnings, warm weather, the return of vibrant, colorful flowers, a warm-weather wardrobe and so much more. But in 2021 -- with the hope of potential gatherings and other opportunities to get together with loved ones -- the season also brings a new sense of cheer, which comes just in time for Easter Sunday.

If you haven't already marked your calendar for the holiday, Easter 2021 is happening on April 4. And with just a few weeks left before it officially arrives, there's still time to get all of the pastel-hued decorations, and other Easter finds to spruce up your outdoor space and celebrate with your loved ones. Of course, what would the brunch-filled day be without its timeless traditions like an Easter egg hunt and Easter baskets?

You may have already gathered up a handful of Easter egg dye kits to have a creative moment with the little ones in your family. But if you want to take the holiday activities up a notch -- or want something to complement the colorful eggs, you can always create a personalized Easter basket.

Whether you're looking for some fun ideas to put together an Easter gift to celebrate the special occasion or you're hoping to send a thoughtful present to loved ones near and far, we put together everything you need to create an adorable Easter basket for anyone you have in mind. Of course, if you don't have the time to go the DIY Easter basket route (because life gets busy!), we also have our favorite pre-made Easter baskets, too.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite Easter basket ideas below.

Easter Baskets

TOPLEE Easter Egg Hunt Baskets - 3 Pack
TOPLEE Easter Egg Hunt Baskets - 3 Pack
Amazon
TOPLEE Easter Egg Hunt Baskets - 3 Pack
We love these bunny-themed baskets, which are perfect for a DIY project or for an Easter egg hunt.
$37 AT AMAZON
Way to Celebrate! Easter Willow Basket
Way to Celebrate! Easter Willow Basket
Walmart
Way to Celebrate! Easter Willow Basket
A colorful woven classic Easter basket look that'll be great for anyone in the family.
$1 AT WALMART
Pottery Barn Kids Felted Bunny Baby Easter Bucket
Pottery Barn Kids Felted Bunny Baby Easter Bucket
Pottery Barn Kids
Pottery Barn Kids Felted Bunny Baby Easter Bucket
If you want to take a new approach for this year's basket and opt out of the classic woven style, consider this felted option inspired by the Easter Bunny.
$29 AT POTTERY BARN KIDS

For Everyone

Shari's Berries Springtime Dipped Strawberries
Shari's Berries Springtime Dipped Strawberries
Shari's Berries
Shari's Berries Springtime Dipped Strawberries
Who wouldn't love getting a dozen chocolate-covered strawberries in their basket on Easter morning?
$40 AT SHARI'S BERRIES
The Sill Succulent Assortment
The Sill Succulent Assortment
The Sill
The Sill Succulent Assortment
A batch of these succulents is sure to make any gift recipient smile.
$24 AT THE SILL
Cosmic Cat Cup Company Rabbit Mug
Cosmic Cat Cup Company Rabbit Mug
Etsy
Cosmic Cat Cup Company Rabbit Mug
A sweet and simple mug with an Easter theme, like a rabbit, is always a welcome gift in our book.
$14 AT ETSY

For the Kids

Peeps Easter Marshmallow Chicks Peeps Variety Pack
Peeps Easter Marshmallow Chicks Peeps Variety Pack
Amazon
Peeps Easter Marshmallow Chicks Peeps Variety Pack
When it comes to Easter candy, it may not get any more classic than sweet Peeps. And when you get this variety pack, you'll have enough for the whole family.
$14 AT AMAZON
Prextex 6 Color plastic Easter Eggs 3.5 Inch (Pack of 36)
Prextex 6 Color plastic Easter Eggs 3.5 Inch (Pack of 36)
Walmart
Prextex 6 Color plastic Easter Eggs 3.5 Inch (Pack of 36)
Whether you're planning an Easter egg hunt or not, you can fill each plastic egg with smaller goodies, such as jelly beans, toys and more.
$15 AT WALMART
Jellycat Bashful Bunny Stuffed Animal
Jellycat Bashful Bunny Stuffed Animal
Nordstrom
Jellycat Bashful Bunny Stuffed Animal
Anyone who receives this plush animal will love cuddling up to it at any given moment.
$23 AT NORDSTROM

For the Wellness Lover

The MUNIO Wildflower Candle
The MUNIO Wildflower Candle
Urban Outfitters
The MUNIO Wildflower Candle
Welcome in the spring season with this whimsical candle that'll also act as beautiful home decor.
$18 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
NIGHT Silk Scrunchies
NIGHT Silk Scrunchies
Verishop
NIGHT Silk Scrunchies
Keep your strands safe from damage and tangles with the help of these 100% mulberry silk scrunchies.
$50 AT VERISHOP
Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier
Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier
Urban Outfitters
Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier
Anyone will love having this portable, cooling humidifier within an arm's reach. Keep it on your desk, in the cup holder of your car or on your nightstand to keep your skin hydrated at all hours of the day.
$39 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

For the Foodie

Brightland The Duo
Brightland The Duo
Brightland
Brightland The Duo
Whether you're planning for a home-cooked dinner for a special occasion, or you cook on the regular, these olive oils are sure to level up your meals.
$74 AT BRIGHTLAND
Bella Cucina Herb Infused Salt Gift Set
Bella Cucina Herb Infused Salt Gift Set
Food52
Bella Cucina Herb Infused Salt Gift Set
For the ones who can't get enough with unique flavors in their food, this will blow their mind.
$54 AT FOOD52
Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gift Box
Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gift Box
Godiva
Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gift Box
No matter what you might be celebrating (that is, if you're celebrating anything at all), a box of chocolates never gets old.
$35 AT GODIVA

Pre-Made Baskets for Delivery

Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch
Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch
Wolferman's Bakery
Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch
If the idea of creating a homemade brunch sounds like too much this year, Wolferman's Bakery makes it for you. You'll find English muffins, sausage and cheese casserole and blueberry peach crisp.
$80 AT WOLFERMAN'S BAKERY
Bouqs Flower Arrangement
Bouqs Flower Arrangement
Bouqs
Bouqs Flower Arrangement
Still haven't figured out what to give someone? A thoughtful flower delivery will always put a smile on someone's face.
Harry & David Classic Easter Gift Basket
Harry & David Classic Easter Gift Basket
Harry & David
Harry & David Classic Easter Gift Basket
Harry & David's Easter basket includes everything you could think of: Moose Munch popcorn, malt eggs, a milk chocolate bunny, chocolate truffles and more.
$60 AT HARRY & DAVID

RELATED CONTENT:

The Ultimate Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

The Best Deals on Outdoor Furniture to Level Up Your Space

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring