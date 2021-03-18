Easter Baskets for Everyone You Love

There's always something to look forward to in the early days of spring: new beginnings, warm weather, the return of vibrant, colorful flowers, a warm-weather wardrobe and so much more. But in 2021 -- with the hope of potential gatherings and other opportunities to get together with loved ones -- the season also brings a new sense of cheer, which comes just in time for Easter Sunday.

If you haven't already marked your calendar for the holiday, Easter 2021 is happening on April 4. And with just a few weeks left before it officially arrives, there's still time to get all of the pastel-hued decorations, and other Easter finds to spruce up your outdoor space and celebrate with your loved ones. Of course, what would the brunch-filled day be without its timeless traditions like an Easter egg hunt and Easter baskets?

You may have already gathered up a handful of Easter egg dye kits to have a creative moment with the little ones in your family. But if you want to take the holiday activities up a notch -- or want something to complement the colorful eggs, you can always create a personalized Easter basket.

Whether you're looking for some fun ideas to put together an Easter gift to celebrate the special occasion or you're hoping to send a thoughtful present to loved ones near and far, we put together everything you need to create an adorable Easter basket for anyone you have in mind. Of course, if you don't have the time to go the DIY Easter basket route (because life gets busy!), we also have our favorite pre-made Easter baskets, too.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite Easter basket ideas below.

Easter Baskets

TOPLEE Easter Egg Hunt Baskets - 3 Pack Amazon TOPLEE Easter Egg Hunt Baskets - 3 Pack We love these bunny-themed baskets, which are perfect for a DIY project or for an Easter egg hunt. $37 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Way to Celebrate! Easter Willow Basket Walmart Way to Celebrate! Easter Willow Basket A colorful woven classic Easter basket look that'll be great for anyone in the family. $1 AT WALMART Buy Now

Pottery Barn Kids Felted Bunny Baby Easter Bucket Pottery Barn Kids Pottery Barn Kids Felted Bunny Baby Easter Bucket If you want to take a new approach for this year's basket and opt out of the classic woven style, consider this felted option inspired by the Easter Bunny. $29 AT POTTERY BARN KIDS Buy Now

For Everyone

Shari's Berries Springtime Dipped Strawberries Shari's Berries Shari's Berries Springtime Dipped Strawberries Who wouldn't love getting a dozen chocolate-covered strawberries in their basket on Easter morning? $40 AT SHARI'S BERRIES Buy Now

The Sill Succulent Assortment The Sill The Sill Succulent Assortment A batch of these succulents is sure to make any gift recipient smile. $24 AT THE SILL Buy Now

Cosmic Cat Cup Company Rabbit Mug Etsy Cosmic Cat Cup Company Rabbit Mug A sweet and simple mug with an Easter theme, like a rabbit, is always a welcome gift in our book. $14 AT ETSY Buy Now

For the Kids

Peeps Easter Marshmallow Chicks Peeps Variety Pack Amazon Peeps Easter Marshmallow Chicks Peeps Variety Pack When it comes to Easter candy, it may not get any more classic than sweet Peeps. And when you get this variety pack, you'll have enough for the whole family. $14 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Jellycat Bashful Bunny Stuffed Animal Nordstrom Jellycat Bashful Bunny Stuffed Animal Anyone who receives this plush animal will love cuddling up to it at any given moment. $23 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

For the Wellness Lover

The MUNIO Wildflower Candle Urban Outfitters The MUNIO Wildflower Candle Welcome in the spring season with this whimsical candle that'll also act as beautiful home decor. $18 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

NIGHT Silk Scrunchies Verishop NIGHT Silk Scrunchies Keep your strands safe from damage and tangles with the help of these 100% mulberry silk scrunchies. $50 AT VERISHOP Buy Now

Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier Urban Outfitters Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier Anyone will love having this portable, cooling humidifier within an arm's reach. Keep it on your desk, in the cup holder of your car or on your nightstand to keep your skin hydrated at all hours of the day. $39 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

For the Foodie

Brightland The Duo Brightland Brightland The Duo Whether you're planning for a home-cooked dinner for a special occasion, or you cook on the regular, these olive oils are sure to level up your meals. $74 AT BRIGHTLAND Buy Now

Bella Cucina Herb Infused Salt Gift Set Food52 Bella Cucina Herb Infused Salt Gift Set For the ones who can't get enough with unique flavors in their food, this will blow their mind. $54 AT FOOD52 Buy Now

Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gift Box Godiva Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gift Box No matter what you might be celebrating (that is, if you're celebrating anything at all), a box of chocolates never gets old. $35 AT GODIVA Buy Now

Pre-Made Baskets for Delivery

Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch Wolferman's Bakery Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch If the idea of creating a homemade brunch sounds like too much this year, Wolferman's Bakery makes it for you. You'll find English muffins, sausage and cheese casserole and blueberry peach crisp. $80 AT WOLFERMAN'S BAKERY Buy Now

Bouqs Flower Arrangement Bouqs Bouqs Flower Arrangement Still haven't figured out what to give someone? A thoughtful flower delivery will always put a smile on someone's face. Buy Now

Harry & David Classic Easter Gift Basket Harry & David Harry & David Classic Easter Gift Basket Harry & David's Easter basket includes everything you could think of: Moose Munch popcorn, malt eggs, a milk chocolate bunny, chocolate truffles and more. $60 AT HARRY & DAVID Buy Now

