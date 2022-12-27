Hilary Swank Celebrates Her Pregnancy With Twins on Christmas: 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime'
Hilary Swank is celebrating her babies on the way! The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram on Christmas Day to show off her baby bump as she awaits her twins' arrival.
Swank posed in a red-and-white striped onesie as she posed in front of her Christmas tree and cradled her growing bump.
"We couldn't wish for a more incredible miracle," Swank wrote of her and her husband, Philip Schneider. "So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!!"
Swank concluded her post with a message to her followers. "Merry Christmas Everyone!!" she wrote. "Wishing you all miracles in your own lives in whatever forms they take."
Swank announced she was pregnant in October during an appearance on Good Morning America.
"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is, I'm gonna be a mom, I'm gonna be a mom and not just of one, but of two," she said. "I can't believe it. It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."
"It's such a blessing," Swank later added of her pregnancy on Live With Kelly and Ryan. "It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable."
Swank gave fans another peek at her pregnancy earlier this month, when she shared a photo of herself decorating her Christmas tree on Instagram.
"All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s)," she captioned the sweet shot.
Watch the video below for more on Swank.
