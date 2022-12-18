Hilary Swank Puts Baby Bump on Display While Decorating Christmas Tree

Hilary Swank is showing off her baby bump.

In a new photo shared to Instagram on Saturday, the soon to be mother of twins shared a photo of herself decorating a Christmas tree, and her growing belly was on full display. Swank, who was dressed casually in black leggings and a matching, black long sleeve shirt, was all smiles as she posed for the holiday-time pic. Swank's two pups also adorably posed for the camera.

"🎶 All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s) 🎶 👼🏼👼🏼," the Alaska Daily actress captioned the photo.

The photo was met with plenty of praise in the comments from fans and fellow celebs alike, with Sharon Stone writing, "Yay 😍."

Heels star Mary McCormack also commented, pointing out Swank's growing belly. "The profile. ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

In October, the 48-year-old actress announced that she's expecting not one but two babies with husband Philip Schneider.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is, I'm gonna be a mom!" Swank gushed during an appearance on Good Morning America. "I'm gonna be a mom and not just of one, but of two."

The Oscar winner beamed, "I can't believe it" and that "it's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."

That same day, on another appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, she opened up about her pregnancy, saying that she was "feeling great." Swank, who was in her second trimester at the time, also shared how the crew on Alaska Daily found out she's expecting.

"My clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day ... cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn't in continuity," she admitted. "And [they] came and said, 'That's not in continuity.' I said, 'Oh, I think it works.' 'It doesn't.' 'No, it does. I'm going to make it work.' She's like, 'If you're an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.'"

Swank, who has been married to Schneider since 2018, also revealed that twins run in both her family and her husband's.

"It's such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable," she continued.

