Hilary Swank Posts Ultrasound of 'Million Dollar Baby' Flexing
Hilary Swank Says She ‘Loves Being Pregnant’ With Her ‘Magical’ …
Watch Blac Chyna Have Her Face Filler Removed
Lisa Vanderpump ‘Flabbergasted’ by Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandova…
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Welcomes Her Second Child
Blac Chyna Shows Off Filler-Free Look
Amanda Bynes Hospitalized on Psychiatric Hold After Being Found …
Ariana Madix Wants Tom Sandoval 'to Die' in 'Vanderpump Rules' S…
Ariana Madix Breaks Her Silence on Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Af…
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' Star, Dead at 60
Blac Chyna Dissolves Booty Filler and Gets Breasts Reduced
90s Con: Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell on What Fans Can Expect…
'The Bachelor': Zach Tells Ariel He Doesn't Want to Have Sex in …
'American Idol' Contestant Gets Revenge After Being 'Kanye'd' in…
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall Marry -- See The Pics!
'American Idol': Single Mom Cries as Young Daughter Watches Hear…
Inside Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’: Behind the Scenes, Rehear…
Niall Horan Reacts to 'The Voice' Contestant's Harry Styles-Insp…
Billy Gardell Spills on Season 4 of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ and Hi…
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Confirm Relationship With PDA and a Kiss!
Hilary Swank has a little fighter! Over the weekend, the actress -- who is expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider -- shared a picture of one of her babies posing for the camera. In the ultrasound pic, the baby flexes their arm -- leading the actress to make reference to her Oscar-winning film, Million Dollar Baby.
"Baby A flexing for the camera at their ultrasound. 💪🏽🤣#TheRealMillionDollarBaby #Prizefighter, 48-year-old captioned the picture. Since announcing her pregnancy, the Alaska Daily star has been showing off her baby bump and giving her followers sweet updates.
Last month, Swank put her baby bump in display -- showing her followers just how much it has grown.
"Oven’s heatin’ up, dough’s beginning to rise!! 😜👼🏼👼🏼🤍," Swank who showed off her bump in a black athleisure set.
Swank shared the news that she was expecting her first and second child in October.
In January, ET caught up with the P.S. I Love You star during the Golden Globes, who shared she was six months along -- and dished about her pregnancy journey.
"It's been magical, it's been so wonderful," Swank said of her experience so far. "I love being pregnant and I just feel so blessed and so happy, happier than I’ve ever felt."
She continued, "It's just nice to see a lot of women in their 40s going, 'You gave me hope,' because once you really believe something can happen, you have a different thought pattern, you know what I mean? You get out of your own way. You know what? The sky is really the limit if you allow yourself to believe in all realms."
RELATED CONTENT:
Gerard Butler Hospitalized 'P.S. I Love You' Co-Star Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank Cradles Growing Baby Bump Amid 'Magical' Pregnancy
Hilary Swank Celebrates Her Pregnancy With Twins on Christmas
Hilary Swank Puts Baby Bump on Display While Decorating Christmas Tree