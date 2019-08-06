She knows her!

On Monday evening, Mariah Carey was excited to share with her social media followers that she had hung out with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, during Barbra Streisand‘s concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The 49-year-old singer captioned the pics with a fun quip that showed where her support lies following Hillary running in the 2016 presidential election and losing out to Donald Trump.

"An honor to meet President Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton!" Mariah wrote alongside a smiling emoji. "Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for our country."

An honor to meet President Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton! 😊 Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for our country. ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uPj1WXQjnm — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 6, 2019

The honor is ours; it’s not every day you meet a queen. 👑 https://t.co/a2W7JPwv1M — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 6, 2019

Upon seeing the message, Hillary returned the compliment, commenting: "The honor is ours; it’s not every day you meet a queen."

In addition to showering praise on Hillary, Mariah also posted a pic with Barbra, writing: "A LEGEND. Thank you @barbrastreisand for a magical evening ❤ 'Living like Babs 'cause it's Evergreen.'"

Mariah's photo op with the Clintons definitely went better than when she met the Obamas at the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in 2013. During an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the "Always be My Baby" singer revealed that her and Nick Cannon's son, Moroccan, who was 2 at the time, had a little incident with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

"Rocky spit up on Michelle Obama's dress, and it was one of the most humiliating things that ever happened to me," Mariah recalled. "She was like, 'Thanks to you, I'll never be able to wear this dress again, Rocky. So thank you.'"

Here's more of Mariah's funny story about the Obamas:

