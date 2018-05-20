Hip-Hop and R&B Icons Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue Close Out Billboard Music Awards with Girl Power

The Billboard Music Awards were all about girl power Sunday night, from Taylor Swift giving a shout out to female artists in her acceptance speech to Janet Jackson taking home the ICON Award. And to round out the night, history makers Salt-N-Pepa performed a selection of their greatest hits with fellow icons En Vogue.

Tyra Banks introduced the ladies, noting that Salt-N-Pepa were the first female rap act to hit the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 30 years ago.

And the ladies still have it. They performed their undisputed classics "Shoop," "Let's Talk About Sex" and "Push It" and were joined by En Vogue for "Whatta Man," bringing the audience to their feet the whole time.

Will I have these songs stuck in my head for the rest of the night? YEP. Am I mad about it? NOPE. @TheSaltNPepa#SALTNPEPA_BBMAspic.twitter.com/tF3hKeaH9K — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018



Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue's appearance was the perfect cap to the night that highlighted female artists, as they had paved the way for women in rap and girl groups to dominate the charts. And fans were ready for an epic reunion tour.

"A Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue reunion you say?" wrote one intrigued individual.

"A Salt-N-Pepa/En Vogue tour is exactly what the world needs right now," wrote another.

A Salt-N-Pepa/En Vogue tour is exactly what the world needs right now. #BBMAspic.twitter.com/0wEMi4Hu1V — shauna (@goldengateblond) May 21, 2018

