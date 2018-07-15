Hockey World Mourns Ray Emery After 35-Year-Old Goaltender Drowns

Former NHL goaltender Ray Emery died on Sunday after apparently drowning in Lake Ontario. He was 35.

According to a release from the police department in Hamilton, Ontario, Emery was reported missing "just after 6 a.m. in Hamilton Harbour, and his body was recovered hours later "in close proximity to where he was last seen."

Emery reportedly went into the lake for a swim on Saturday with some friends, and he did not emerge, according to a police inspector who spoke with The Hamilton Spectator.

Emery was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in 2001. Throughout his 11-season career in the NHL, Emery helped the Senators make it to the Stanley Cup finals in 2007.

He then played with the Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks before joining the Chicago Blackhawks in 2011. He won the Stanley Cup when the Blackhawks defeated the Boston Bruins in the finals in 2013.

He finished his years in the NHL by returning to the Flyers, where he played two more seasons.

Following the news of his death, many of Emery's former teammates and colleagues have taken to social media to mourn his untimely death and to share their condolences.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ray’s family and friends. Rest in peace, Razor. pic.twitter.com/fInQmuXCWJ — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 15, 2018

Ray was a great teammate and an even better friend. Rest in peace Razor. I’ll miss you man. pic.twitter.com/NNHNc1Swyd — Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) July 15, 2018

So sad to hear the tragic news about Ray Emery- was a great teammate and person #rip — James van Riemsdyk (@JVReemer21) July 15, 2018

Rest In Peace brother — Milan Lucic (@27MilanLucic) July 15, 2018

Such sad news about Ray Emery. He will be greatly missed. An incredible teammate with a huge heart. — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) July 15, 2018

Horrible to hear about Ray Emery. He was an incredible teammate. #Razor — William Nylander (@wmnylander) July 15, 2018

So saddened of the tragic news of Ray Emery’s passing. We played together for only a short time but he was a great teammate and competitor. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. May he Rest In Peace. 🙏 — Nick Foligno (@NickFoligno) July 15, 2018

So sad to hear the news of Ray Emery. You will be missed bro! #RIPRazor — Scott Hartnell (@Hartsy43) July 15, 2018

Ray Emery's most iconic moment in his NHL career remains the time he took on both @martybiron43 and @besidecraig in a line brawl, back in 2007. Ray was never scared of anyone and it showed as he laughed this whole thing off. (via @HockeyWebCast's YouTube) pic.twitter.com/yDLjfinNUx — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) July 15, 2018

Just heard the awful news regarding Ray Emery. He was a great guy. So sad. #RIPRay. — Mike Commodore (@commie22) July 15, 2018

The Chicago Blackhawks organization was deeply saddened to hear of Ray Emery’s passing. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. The Blackhawks will fondly remember Ray as a fierce competitor, a good teammate and a Stanley Cup champion. pic.twitter.com/Q2gm0gG6sZ — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 15, 2018

