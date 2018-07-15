Hockey World Mourns Ray Emery After 35-Year-Old Goaltender Drowns
Former NHL goaltender Ray Emery died on Sunday after apparently drowning in Lake Ontario. He was 35.
According to a release from the police department in Hamilton, Ontario, Emery was reported missing "just after 6 a.m. in Hamilton Harbour, and his body was recovered hours later "in close proximity to where he was last seen."
Emery reportedly went into the lake for a swim on Saturday with some friends, and he did not emerge, according to a police inspector who spoke with The Hamilton Spectator.
Emery was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in 2001. Throughout his 11-season career in the NHL, Emery helped the Senators make it to the Stanley Cup finals in 2007.
He then played with the Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks before joining the Chicago Blackhawks in 2011. He won the Stanley Cup when the Blackhawks defeated the Boston Bruins in the finals in 2013.
He finished his years in the NHL by returning to the Flyers, where he played two more seasons.
Following the news of his death, many of Emery's former teammates and colleagues have taken to social media to mourn his untimely death and to share their condolences.
