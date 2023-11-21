Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Are Dropping Their Own Christmas Song

Fans will really get to jingle all the way with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager this Christmas -- because they're dropping their very own holiday song.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with sister Barbara Pierce Bush, Hager revealed the special news that she and her Today co-anchor hit the recording booth and are about to release a new holiday track called "A Carefree Christmas."

"It’s gonna be really something," Hager teased. The former first daughter noted the single comes out on Nov. 28 and has an accompanying music video.

"Mariah Carey, watch out," host Jimmy Fallon quipped of the musical queen of Christmas.

So what can fans expect from Kotb and Hager as far as singing chops go? In October, the daytime duo took viewers into their lesson with viral vocal coach Cheryl Porter, who wrote their Christmas song and will perform it with them.

As Hager put it, "We have potential."

As fans count down the final days until the song drops, see inside their lesson above!

