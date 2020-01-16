Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are welcoming fans to their show!

During the fourth hour of Today on Thursday, the co-hosts announced that they'll film the Thursday and Friday episodes of their show in front of a live studio audience beginning February 6. Titled Hoda & Jenna & Friends, the episodes, which will be filmed in Studio 6A, the same place Megyn Kelly Today was shot, will both be filmed on Thursdays.

"I'm so excited I want to cry," Hager said of the news. "Why am I crying? Because we're having a baby, y'all! This type of baby. Not a person, but a show."

While much is still unknown about the show, Kotb is looking forward to what's sure to be a "really fun" experience.

"We're not sure who our guests are gonna be, we don't know any of the stuff. A lot of things are surprises, even to us. But I have to say, when we've done the show in front of an audience, it's been really fun," Kotb said. "Because sometimes it's us and our awesome crew, but we always wonder, 'What are you guys thinking? What do y'all like?' And now you'll be here and you'll be able to tell us."

"To open up the show for all of y'all is so much fun because we'll know! It's a conversation," Hager agreed. "You'll be part of it!"

The women also gushed over their new studio, with Hager saying, "Those seats are so comfortable."

"They are cozy!" Kotb agreed. "We hope we're going to have snacks, but we're not sure. I'm voting for snacks... We want to have something so y'all are well fed and taken care of."

In an interview with Variety, executive producer Joanne LaMarca said a live studio audience will make Kotb and Hager "better at what they do."

"There’s a certain energy when you perform onstage, when you have people react to what you are doing," she said. "I think that the audience is really going to change things up and I can’t wait for Hoda and Jenna to get to meet the best friends they don’t know they have."

Ticket information for Hoda & Jenna & Friends available here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenna Bush Hager Gets Emotional During 'Today' Debut This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Weigh Themselves on Live TV

Jenna Bush Hager Officially Returns to 'Today' Following Maternity Leave

Hoda Kotb Reviews Jenna Bush Hager's First Week as Her 'Today' Co-Host (Exclusive)

Related Gallery