Hoda Kotb is the first one to admit that the Today show's dressing rooms are "tiny." They're a "work in progress," she says, and perhaps in need of a facelift (like wallpaper!). That being said, she's hoping Kelly Rowland will come back and host the fourth hour of Today following reports that the singer walked off the set -- and Kotb says the wheels are in motion.

On Wednesday, ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager at Savannah Guthrie's book launch party for Mostly What God Does in New York City, and the Today co-hosts had a lot to say after reports surfaced last week that the Destiny's Child singer walked off set as guest host because she was reportedly unhappy with the dressing room the show provided her.

"We decided we're gonna re-wallpaper them 'cause I like interior design, so I've taken over," Hager said of the dressing rooms, to which Kotb responded with, "Look, we can confess our dressing rooms are not the greatest."

Hager apparently knows firsthand.

"You should come in mine," she joked.

After ribbing Hager that her dressing room's practically "a closet," Kotb admitted that none of the dressing rooms "are that great."

"But it's kind of the charm of the Today show," Kotb continued. "If you've ever been backstage [on] Broadway and gone to one of those dressing rooms, you're like in these tiny rooms for months and months. That's kind of what the Today show is like. You walk around and it's such a beautiful place, but there's tiny little spaces."

After Rowland reportedly walked off set, Rita Ora -- who was also a guest on the show Thursday -- was tapped to fill in at the last minute. At Guthrie's book launch party, Kotb was asked if she was bummed she wasn't able to host the fourth hour with Rowland.

"I was bummed. I love Kelly. We love Kelly," she said. "She's one of our all-time faves, and there's no one who's more gracious or graceful than Kelly ... we've been texting back and forth and I gave her a call. I said, 'Come on, girl. We're waiting. We'll do a re-do.' So, hopefully we'll do a re-do."

Hager joked that the wallpapering may not happen if and when Rowland decides to come back and host, but Hager's adamant "we need a re-do."

Following reports Rowland walked off the set, the singer's rep, Yvette Noel-Schure, told ET, "After 28 years of knowing her, Kelly Rowland remains one of the kindest, most amiable humans I have ever met and have had the blessing to represent."

Rowland has yet to directly address the drama.

In any event, the Today gals were happy -- and proud -- to be supporting Guthrie's book launch.

"I kinda feel like we're accomplishing something, too," Hager said. "It feels like a collective celebration today when you see your friends succeed. You feel good. We're kinda like proud moms. You know that feeling, like you look at our girl, 'She's doing it.' I think it's really cool what she did. It's something that is 100 percent her, and we've known it for years and years."

Added Kotb, "It's kinda nice to say like, 'Oh wow, now everyone else gets in on the secret."

Guthrie's book is a collection of essays, in which she explores the place of faith in everyday life.

Mostly What God Does is out now.

