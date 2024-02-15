Kelly Rowland is not a regular mom, she's a cool mom -- just ask her 8-year-old son, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon.

On Thursday, the 43-year-old singer-turned-actress spoke to ET at the premiere of her new Netflix film, Mea Culpa, where she shared a heartwarming story any mom can relate to and appreciate. The story came about after the former Destiny's Child singer was asked if her two sons -- Titan and Noah Jon, 2, whom she shares with husband Tim Weatherspoon -- are aware that her mother's a famous singer and movie star.

The question prompted Rowland to tell the story of how she recently earned "cool points" with her son thanks to the one and only LeBron James.

"I'ma tell you the cutest story," Rowland said. "So, the other day I took him to a Lakers game. We're sitting there and LeBron and I catch eyes and I was like, 'Yo, what's up,' and he was like, 'What's up?' And I was like, 'Look at my baby.' And he was like 'What's up, little man?' My son literally goes, 'Mom, you know LeBron James?' He thought it was the coolest thing. So, yeah, I have a couple of cool points with my baby right now."

Rowland and Titan -- along with her hubby -- are regulars at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. She and Titan attended the Feb. 9 game when the Lakers played host to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Titan should know that his famous mom and LeBron go way back. In fact, she was among the VIP guests who attended Dwyane Wade's soirée to celebrate the Miami Heat legend's milestone 30th birthday in 2012. LeBron was also in attendance that day, some two years after he took his talents to Miami.

Kelly Rowland with her son, Titan, at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Feb. 9, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. - Getty

Tim Weatherspoon and son, Titan, attending a Lakers game in March 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. - Getty

Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade attend Wade's 30th birthday party on Jan. 15, 2012 in Miami Beach, Florida. - Getty

Meanwhile, Rowland shared with ET that her son will not be watching her performance in her new Netflix film, directed by Tyler Perry and also starring Trevante Rhodes.

"No way," she quipped. "He's not gonna watch this movie."

Mea Culpa tells the story of criminal defense attorney Mea Harper (Rowland), who takes on the murder case against Zyair Malloy (Rhodes), an artist accused of killing his girlfriend. As she tries to figure out if her cagey and seductive client is as innocent as he claims, Mea gets thrust into a world that’s both hot and dangerous.

In addition to Perry, producers of the film include Dianne Ashford, Will Areu, Angi Bones, and Rowland. Sean Sagar, Nick Sagar, RonReaco Lee and Shannon Thornton also star in the project.

The film marks Rowland's first time working with Perry, whom she gushed about while speaking with ET.

"I was floored, one, with how focused he was and how he saw things in his brain before they happened. So I watched him assess the space and know where to go. His energy and how he maneuvers through a space in a scene is like... I just want to be a fly on the wall, just to know what he's thinking," she shared. "I just love him. His Virgo qualities are just too strong not to love. And I love that he trusts his instincts."

Mea Culpa drops Feb. 23 on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT: