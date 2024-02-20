Hoda Kotb is addressing those rumors about Kelly Rowland's reported Today show walkout.

According to multiple reports, the Destiny's Child singer was supposed to guest host the fourth hour of Today alongside Kotb last Thursday -- after joining the show as a guest during the 8 a.m. hour -- however, she reportedly left the building because she was unhappy with the dressing room the show provided her.

Rita Ora, who was also a Thursday Today guest, was tapped to fill in at the last minute.

The dressing rooms at 30 Rockefeller Plaza -- where Today and many other shows are filmed -- are notoriously small, due to the building's location in Midtown Manhattan and the fact that it was built in 1933.

Kotb took a moment on Tuesday's show to address the drama, saying, "I just want to say this. I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland. I adore her. And I want her to come back on the show... of course. She can share my dressing room. We will be in it together."

"Anyway, I want to say we loved her on the show for many, many, years," she added. "And on another note, we want to give a shout-out to Rita Ora, who did a phenomenal job. We have great women on this show."

Kelly Rowland and Hoda Kotb on Today in 2010. - Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Rowland has yet to directly address the drama, however, she did take fans inside her dressing room in her latest Instagram post, which shows her getting ready for the premiere of her upcoming Netflix film, Mea Culpa, directed by Tyler Perry.

"My mantra: if i like it i try it ✨✨✨," the singer and actress captioned the video on Monday. "mea culpa premieres feb 23."

She also appeared on Monday's episode of Sherri Shepherd's talk show, Sherri -- which films at Chelsea Studios in New York City -- and the show made a point to post an Instagram video of Rowland in her dressing room at the show.

On a clip of Rowland's interview -- in which she praised Shepherd for being a "safe space" in the industry, a fan commented, "I guess her dressing room was acceptable."

"Oh we gave her a gorgeous room!❤. It is Kelendria Rowland🔥🔥🔥," Shepherd replied from her personal account.

A source familiar with the situation told ET on Tuesday that Rowland pre-taped her Sherri appearance on Thursday after "she left Today earlier than expected."

"She was given two green rooms to use and they were the biggest ones available at Sherri," the source noted. "She was so nice, gracious and no diva behavior whatsoever. Sherri was so excited Kelly was there early she ran to the dressing rooms to welcome her (as we saw on socials). She was surprised since Kelly wasn't expected until after 11 a.m."

Meanwhile, Ora took to Instagram last Friday to share her reaction to the last minute change-up.

"Well, this happened! We had two minutes to prepare ahhh, thank you @hodaandjenna for asking me to co-host the show," she captioned a photo of her on the Today set. "Everyone was so lovely and kind, I had SO much fun doing it!! 💗💗💗 Love to everyone that tuned in, maybe we should do more??!!!"

ET has reached out to Rowland's reps and the Today show for further comment.

