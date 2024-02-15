Beyoncé turned heads in New York City when the "Texas Hold 'Em" songstress stepped out in support of Kelly Rowland at the premiere of her new drama, Mea Culpa.

The music icon, 42, quietly supported her longtime bestie -- alongside her husband, JAY-Z -- at the premiere of Rowland's new film, held at the Paris Theater in NYC.

Beyoncé stunned in a black and white hooded minidress, which showed off her impressive legs, and bundled against the cold in a full-length black fur coat.

The singer wore her hood over her head and rocked dark shades as she smiled for fans and photographers while being escorted by security personnel into the venue.

METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Meanwhile, JAY-Z looked effortlessly chic in a gray tweed suit, which he paired with a black beanie to keep his head warm in the cool Big Apple climate.

METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Beyoncé's appearance at the event meant all three members of Destiny's Child were together for the premiere, as Michelle Williams came out to celebrate with Rowland on the red carpet.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

ET spoke with Williams at the event, and she explained why it was "absolutely important" that she attend her longtime friend's premiere.

"I remember when she was filming this... I just remember her being so excited, her talking about all the different shots and how beautiful it is. I also remember talking about how great it was to collaborate with Tyler Perry," Williams said of Rowland, who also served as an executive producer on the project. "I'm very excited for the leading lady."

While Williams is proud of Rowland, she explained that seeing her success is "not surreal because she has been manifesting this moment."

"She has been talking about how acting just gives her life, so to see it being shown to the world [is] something that she's been talking about for a long time," Williams said. "It's awesome. I'm excited."

The steamy, Tyler Perry-directed drama Mea Culpa premieres on Netflix Feb. 23.

