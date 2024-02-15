Michelle Williams is proud to support her pal! On Thursday, the former Destiny's Child singer stepped out in New York City to attend her bandmate, Kelly Rowland's, movie premiere, and Williams wasn't surprised to learn that Rowland "gets a little frisky" in Mea Culpa.

"You know what I told her the other day? I said, 'Girl, I saw your booty... when we would have to change real quick in shows,'" Williams quipped of her Destiny's Child days with Rowland and Beyoncé. "I saw it already."

However, Williams -- who has yet to see the steamy Tyler Perry-directed Netflix thriller -- was concerned to hear the particulars of one sexy scene, which features Rowland's Mea, a defense attorney, rolling around in paint with a strapping man.

"They rolling around in paint?" she hilariously questioned. "Is it waterproof? Is it washable? Is she gonna be OK? Do I need to cover my eyes?"

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Jokes aside, Williams told ET that it's "absolutely important" that she attend her longtime friend's premiere.

"I remember when she was filming this... I just remember her being so excited, her talking about all the different shots and how beautiful it is. I also remember talking about how great it was to collaborate with Tyler Perry," Williams said of Rowland, who also served as an executive producer on the project. "I'm very excited for the leading lady."

While Williams is proud of Rowland, she explained that seeing her success is "not surreal because she has been manifesting this moment."

"She has been talking about how acting just gives her life, so to see it being shown to the world [is] something that she's been talking about for a long time," Williams said. "It's awesome. I'm excited."

As for if Williams would ever reunite with Rowland on the musical front, the former woman didn't shut down the idea, saying, "Most of the time I'm just a listening ear, [but] if she asks she knows I'm there."

Mea Culpa arrives on Netflix Feb. 23.

