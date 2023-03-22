Hoda Kotb Takes Week Off From the 'Today' Show Following Daughter Hope's Health Scare
Hoda Kotb Opens Up About Daughter Hope's Scary Hospitalization
Ariana Madix Wants Tom Sandoval 'to Die' in 'Vanderpump Rules' S…
Jehane Thomas, TikTok Star and Mother of Two, Dead at 30
Watch Nick Lachey's Paparazzi Encounter That Reportedly Led Him …
Watch Blac Chyna Have Her Face Filler Removed
'American Idol': Single Mom Cries as Young Daughter Watches Hear…
'The Bachelor': Zach Tells Ariel He Doesn't Want to Have Sex in …
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Welcomes Her Second Child
‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton and Husband Divorcing After 4…
Amanda Bynes Hospitalized on Psychiatric Hold After Being Found …
'Vanderpump Rules': Jax Taylor Shares Message to Tom Sandoval Fo…
Why Riley Keough's Not Speaking to Priscilla Presley After Mom L…
Blac Chyna Shows Off Filler-Free Look
Ariana Madix Breaks Her Silence on Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Af…
'The Voice' Coaches Impressed by Deaf Singer's Audition
Ed Sheeran Opens Up About Living With an Eating Disorder
Lisa Vanderpump ‘Flabbergasted’ by Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandova…
Kelly Ripa Reveals 'Biggest Complaint' About Marriage to Mark Co…
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' Star, Dead at 60
Hoda Kotb is enjoying some time with her daughters following her 3-year-old daughter Hope's recent health scare. The 58-year-old Today co-anchor is taking the week off from the NBC morning show.
On Tuesday morning, Kotb's co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie announced at the top of the show that "Hoda's on vacation," with Craig Melvin filling in. Melvin filled in on Monday as well and again on Wednesday.
People is reporting that the vacation coincides with Kotb's daughter's spring break schedule. Jenna Bush Hager was also out, leading to the pair's segment, Today With Hoda & Jenna, to air pre-recorded episodes this week.
Kotb is mom to Hope and 6-year-old Haley Joy. Hager is mom to daughters Mila, 9, and Poppy, 7, as well as son Hal, 3.
It's been a difficult month for Kotb, who was noticeably absent from the Today show in late February and early March. She returned to the morning show on March 6, sharing that Hope had been hospitalized after several days in the ICU.
"Little Hope had to go to the hospital and she was in the ICU for a few days and then in the hospital for another week and it was really scary," the mother of two shared at the time, without revealing what health scare had placed her daughter in the hospital. "She's vibrant and brilliant. She's home. She's home. She's home. I'm over the moon that she's home."
While Kotb has kept the details of her daughter's health private, she did give a message to parents of sick children at the time.
"For anyone who's ever gone through an illness with a child, boy, I thought I understood you, but I don't. I didn't," Kotb noted. "Until you're sitting in that position. For every single person who's going through some stuff, I get it."
RELATED CONTENT:
Hoda Kotb Trusts Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager to Set Her Up
Hoda Kotb Reveals the Touching Gift Jamie Lee Curtis Sent to Her Kids
Jenna Bush Hager Tears Up Over Hoda Kotb's Return to 'Today'
Hoda Kotb Shares Message of Thanks Following Daughter's ICU Stay