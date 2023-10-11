British TV host Holly Willoughby is ending her 14-year run at ITV's This Morning.

"To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much," Willoughby wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on Monday. "This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you."

"Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers," Willoughby continued. "You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day."

Giving a shoutout to This Morning's original hosts, Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, Willoughby went on to tell fans that she considers it an honor to have worked on the daytime talk show.

"Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family," Willoughby ended her statement. "I will miss you all so much."

Willoughby's announcement comes on the heels of news that she was allegedly the target of a horrifying kidnapping and murder plot.

According to the BBC, Gavin Plumb, 36, appeared in court on Oct. 6 on accusations of "soliciting, encouraging, persuading, and endeavoring to persuade or proposing to a third party" to murder Willoughby.

The 49-year-old, who shares three kids with husband Daniel Baldwin, has not appeared on the ITV daytime TV since Oct. 5, with the BBC reporting she had been under police protection in her home.

The outlet reports that the security officer at a shopping precinct in the town allegedly "encouraged that third party to travel to the U.K. to carry out the plan" and was "assembling a kidnap and restraint kit, capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of the kidnap" of Willoughby. The other man was due to arrive in the U.K. next week from the United States, the court heard.

"This was an extremely fast-paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges," Rob Kirby, Detective Superintendent of Essex Police, told BBC in a statement. "The safeguarding of any victim is paramount and we will continue to prioritize this and working with the Metropolitan Police Service as the investigation proceeds."

Plumb has been ordered to remain in custody and is due to reappear in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 3.

