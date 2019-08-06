'Home Alone' Reboot In the Works at Disney

Home Alone is getting a reboot.

The beloved Christmas movie, starring Macaulay Culkin as mischievous Kevin McCallister, is getting a modern version, set to premiere on Disney's forthcoming streaming service, Disney+. The news was confirmed by Disney head Bob Iger during Walt Disney Company's earnings call that was made public on Tuesday.

Iger did not share any additional information about casting, release date or plot details, aside from calling it a reimagined version "for a new generation." Additional reboots included Night at the Museum, Cheaper By the Dozen and Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

Home Alone, directed by Chris Columbus, was released 1990 and followed a young boy after his family forgets him at home during their Christmas vacation, leaving him all alone and dealing with two burglars. The film was a huge success, becoming the the highest-grossing live action comedy film of all time in the United States and held the record worldwide until it was overtaken by The Hangover Part II in 2011.

Home Alone was followed by sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which dropped two years after.

In December, Culkin recreated his iconic Home Alone scene for a Christmas commercial. Over the years, the actor has opened up about his well-known role and getting recognized during the holidays.

For more on the '90s classic, watch below.

