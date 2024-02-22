Home Alone star Devin Ratray has pleaded guilty to two domestic violence charges.

According to court records obtained by ET, Ratray -- who played bullying big brother Buzz in the beloved 1990 Christmas film and its 1992 sequel -- pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and another count of domestic assault and battery.

The charges stem from Ratray's December 2019 arrest after a physical altercation with his then-girlfriend in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

According to the incident report from Oklahoma City police at the time, Ratray's girlfriend told cops the couple got into an argument at a bar before she left and headed back to their hotel room. Ratray followed her back to their hotel where the argument allegedly turned physical. According to the report, "Mr. Ratray threw her on the bed and started strangling her and used his other hand to cover her mouth so she could not breathe. She said she bit his hand and he punched her in the face. She rolled off the bed and left the room."

Local news outlet KFOR also reported at the time that the probable cause affidavit stated that Ratray told his girlfriend, "This is how you die," as he strangled her.

Ratray had been in Oklahoma City for an event dubbed "Buzzed with Buzz," a Q&A session following a screening of Home Alone.

The 44-year-old actor turned himself in to authorities weeks after the incident. He posted $25,000 bond and was released from jail shortly after being booked on the two charges.

TMZ reported last month that Ratray's hearing had been delayed after the actor was hospitalized in New York City "in critical condition." A family member reportedly told the outlet on Jan. 22 that he had been released from the hospital and was back home resting on doctor's orders.

RELATED CONTENT: