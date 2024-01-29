Days after WWE founder Vince McMahon and the organization's former head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis, were sued and accused of sexual assault and sex trafficking, former WWE stars Nikki and Brie Garcia have addressed the disturbing allegations.

The Garcia twins released a statement to Instagram on Monday commenting on the lawsuit and the accusations, sharing, "We are shocked and disheartened with the recent allegations against members of the WWE."

"It has been a lot to process since we found out this past week, just as you all did," the statement continued. "This is something we don't stand for or condone from anyone no matter who they are."

"We want all women to feel safe and supported in the workplace and in their everyday lives," the statement continued.

Many noted that the unnamed "members of the WWE" mentioned in their statement include Laurinaitis -- who is married to Nikki and Brie's mother, Kathy Colace Laurinaitis.

According to the lawsuit, filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, McMahon and Laurinaitis allegedly engaged in sexual assault and trafficking "both for their own pleasure and as a pawn to secure talent deals with prospective wrestlers they were recruiting."

"[McMahon] would shower Ms. Grant with gifts and empty work promotions, while at the same time threatening her livelihood and her reputation if she wouldn't succumb to his increasingly depraved sexual demands, including disseminating pornography of Ms. Grant to 'thousands' of individuals and engaging in sex acts with other WWE employees -- some of whom were complete strangers," Grant claims in the court docs, obtained by ET.

McMahon was first investigated for allegedly paying $3 million in hush money to a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, and stepped down as CEO in 2022.

The investigation was sparked by a Wall Street Journal expose that claimed McMahon may have made additional payments and arrangements with other women in the past. The WWE's special committee investigation has not released information on what McMahon allegedly spent the $19.6 million in undisclosed personal payments on, or if it is related to the alleged hush money payments.

McMahon paid WWE $17.4 million in March 2023 for costs the company incurred while investigating him, after he returned to the company in January 2023 to serve as CEO once again.

The claims against McMahon, Laurinaitis and the WWE include violating the Trafficking Victims Prevention Act, civil battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress concerning years-long sexual and emotional abuse. Grant is seeking unspecified damages.

