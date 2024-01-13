The fallout continues for Jonathan Majors in wake of his guilty verdict. ET has confirmed that the embattled 34-year-old will no longer portray Dennis Rodman in 48 Hours in Vegas.

ET has learned that Lionsgate released the Rodman project back to its producers so they can shop it around. The project will move forward, but without Majors attached. CNN was first to report the news. Majors had been picked to play the NBA legend in a film focusing on Rodman's infamous trip to Sin City in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals.

This is the latest project Majors has been shunned from since his months-long legal mess that culminated last month when the actor was found guilty of assault and harassment. The case stemmed from a March 25 arrest in New York City, where authorities claimed Majors "struck, shoved, kicked and otherwise subjected another person to physical contact thereby causing physical injury to such person and to a family and household member of such person" during an argument in the backseat of a car. That "such person" turned out to be his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

In his first interview post-guilty verdict with Good Morning America, Majors insisted he never struck Jabbari.

"My hands have never struck a woman -- ever," he claimed in an interview with ABC News' Linsey Davis. As for how her injuries came about, the actor said, "I wish to God I knew."

"That would give clarity, that would give me some type of peace about it," he said. Still, he maintained he did not cause them. "I have no question," he said.

In wake of his arrest, the Marvel star got dropped by his management team. Then, following his conviction, Disney and Marvel Studios severed ties with him. Majors had previously been attached to star in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) before his legal woes torpedoed his rise as a major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Just 13 days before his arrest, Majors spoke to ET on the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards about how he was preparing for 48 Hours in Vegas.

"Little by little," said Majors at the time when asked how he intends to embody Rodman and his mad genius self. "A lot of studying. I want to get with him, Dennis. I'm coming for you! Let's have a chat, humbly. I need to. We need to meet."

