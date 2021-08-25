The Home Economics squad cheers on its hometown football team.

San Francisco 49ers legend and three-time Super Bowl champion Jerry Rice will guest star in the season 2 premiere of ABC's Bay Area-set sophomore comedy, ET has exclusively learned.

The announcement was made in a special promo (watch above) featuring Rice and Home Economics stars Topher Grace and Jimmy Tatro.

Additionally, 49ers superfan and Bay Area rapper/singer 24kGldn will guest star in the episode alongside ESPN's Scott Van Pelt.

Titled "49ers Foam Finger, $7," the season 2 opener follows Connor (Tatro) as he invites the Hayworth clan to a 49ers game as he tries to close his latest business deal. Desperately trying to prove that he knows the game, Tom gets a once-in-a-lifetime chance to showcase his football skills in front of the entire crowd of 49ers fans at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Meanwhile, Denise (Sasheer Zamata) tries to get Sarah (Karla Souza) to come to terms with Shamiah's (Jordyn Curet) new interest in cheerleading.

Home Economics premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22 on ABC. For more, watch below.

