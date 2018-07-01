Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks' Ex-Wife Melissa Throws Epic Divorce Party: Pics

"Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks' ex-wife Melissa celebrated their divorce with a party at a Las Vegas strip club on Saturday, complete with dancers, a fan portrait and a cake that read "From Ex-Con to Ex-Wife."

Melissa, 39, spent Saturday at the Crazy Horse 3, where she was greeted by a banner that read, "Free At Last," and the aforementioned cake, which also featured a pair of handcuffs that she playfully nibbled on as a photographer took her photo. A fan also presented her with a portrait that he had painted of her.

Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Melissa had been married to Jeremy, a.k.a. "Hot Felon," for four years when his jail mughsot went viral in 2014, leading to significant attention and a modeling deal. His career took off and he's been a successful model since. His career also allowed him to jet-set around the world, pal around with celebrities and go on a Mediterranean yacht cruise with fashion heiress Chloe Green.

That latter one is what led to the divorce, when photos of him kissing Chloe made headlines. Jeremy and Chloe are now parents to a baby boy, whom they welcomed on May 29.

Meanwhile, Jeremy and Melissa have an 8-year-old son together whom they share custody of. Their divorce was finalized last month.

But Melissa apparently has no hard feelings towards her ex-husband. A source says that when asked about her current relationship with Jeremy at the party, Melissa noted that the two are now back on good terms and are focused on co-parenting their son. As she posed for photos, Melissa also noted that she has several upcoming projects, including writing a book about her life and experiences.

For more on Jeremy and Chloe's baby, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Expecting Child With Topshop Heiress Chloe Green

Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green Bring Their PDA to the Caribbean on Barbados Vacation

Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green Flaunt PDA on Beverly Hills Coffee Run

Related Gallery