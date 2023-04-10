It’s getting hot in here! Hot Pilates founder Shannon Nadj has been helping Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Shay Mitchell, Shanina Shayk, Sofia Richie, and more A-listers achieve their fit figures since opening her studio in West Hollywood, California, in 2014.

The exercise haven has become the hottest place — no pun intended — for celebrities to tone up and feel good with full body mat Pilates sculpt classes that are set to 95 degrees.

"Hot Pilates is more than just a workout. We are the original luxury destination for boutique heated mat Pilates. By incorporating the principles of classical mat Pilates with modern strength building, this method is second to none. ... It’s the go-to method for those who love to sweat and release endorphins," Nadj tells ET.

And the results speak for themselves. Regulars can expect to achieve a strong core, long, lean muscles, reduced inflammation, and even mental strength, with classic Pilates poses mixed with cardio, weights, bands, and resistance rings.

"We hear time and time again that our clients did not enjoy working out prior to coming to Hot Pilates. . … I hope people feel energized and confident after a class. I want everyone to feel better walking out than they did when they came in," the trainer says.

To stay on track, Nadj recommends working out 3-5 times a week for 45-minutes long while keeping her signature "progress not perfection" motto in mind.

"Find the balance. Commit to yourself by setting attainable goals and finding consistency in your workouts and eating habits. Start small but continue to build periodically. Most importantly, don’t be so hard on yourself. Every day is a new start," the fitness guru notes.

For some extra inspiration, Nadj makes sure to add positive vibes and her upbeat personality into all her fitness routines.

"I want you to have fun working out! I use a great playlist and a little comedy," she shares.

If you can’t make it to an in-person class, you can still get your sweat on while in the comfort of your home through their online platform, GET HOT.® ON DEMAND.

"We do our best to replicate the experience of the studio online by featuring all of our incredible instructors. They bring so much energy and motivation, you feel like you’re in the room with them," she explains. "We have a large library of different styles and class lengths, so you are sure to find something that works for your environment."

