Thumbs up! Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas has her son, Tron's, approval when it comes to her new man, Matthew Lawrence.

The 52-year-old TLC artist was on on Sunday's American Idol finale with her bandmate, Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, to perform a medley of the group's hits alongside contestant Lucy Love.

ET's Denny Directo spoke with Chilli and T-Boz after the performance, and they touched on Tron's approval of Chilli's boyfriend.

"[It means] everything because Tron is my whole world," Chilli told ET of her 25-year-old son, whom she shares with ex Dallas Austin. "That's my heartbeat, so yeah. He approves, thumbs up!"

T-Boz noted that she "absolutely" approves of Lawrence as well, adding, "That's my brother."

The pair confirmed their romance on social media back in January and Chili's rep, Christal Jordan, confirmed to ET at the time that the two had been dating for a few months, and were meeting each other's families.

Lawrence previously opened up to ET in March about their romance.

"My life is in a complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I've never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before, so it's quite special," Lawrence shared at the time. "She's a really, really special human being. I wish more people on the planet were like her. We'd be much better off."

