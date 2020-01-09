Rumors of a rift between royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry have been going on for months. In the wake of Wednesday's announcement from Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, that they plan to step back as senior members of the royal family, Prince William isn't pleased, a source tells ET.

“William is understandably frustrated by his brother’s decision,” a royal source says, adding that some other members of the royal family have called the move “selfish.”

“Many family members were very disappointed with the Sussexes,” the source tells ET.

The statement issued by Harry and Meghan, the source says, was “personal” and not sanctioned by Buckingham Palace.

“The notion that this came out of nowhere is not true. Family members were aware they had been struggling," the source adds.

ET also spoke with royal expert Katie Nicholl shortly after the announcement was made on Wednesday and she said, "I'm told privately that William is absolutely devastated and quite shocked by this decision for Harry to step down from the royal family."

Following Harry and Meghan's announcement, Buckingham Palace, which represents Queen Elizabeth II, issued its own blunt statement, noting that no final decisions had been made about the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

