Even Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are marveling over their epic reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards!

The former couple, who split in 2005 after five years of marriage, caused a frenzy at the annual awards show in Los Angeles over the weekend when they were photographed backstage together for the first time in over a decade. In addition to all the attention from their fans, the two received plenty of comments and reactions from their celebrity colleagues, like Courteney Cox, Michelle Monaghan and Mindy Kaling. Even Blink-182 got in on the fun, writing, "Fell in love with the girl at the SAG show," a clever twist on the lyrics to their hit 2001 song, "The Rock Show."

So, how did Pitt and Aniston really feel about the public's reaction to their accidental run-in?

"Brad and Jen started talking after their relationships ended. They have seen each other but only occasionally and casually," a source tells ET. "Jen frequently gets photographed, so she was conscious of avoiding Brad because, while she has always adored him, she never wanted to start any rumors."

"She didn't realize how huge of a reaction the public would have to them," the source adds. "They both have laughed a bit about it."

While some fans of the former couple have taken the reunion seriously -- begging for them to get back together on social media! -- a second source tells ET that this has been "nothing more than fun run-ins."

"Brad and Jen look sincerely happy. They definitely worked on their friendship as their encounters are very genuine," the source says. "Brad adores her and is really enjoying his moment in the sun."

At Sunday's SAG Awards, Aniston told ET that she was maintaining a sense of humor about all the commentary regarding her and Pitt's current relationship.

"It's hysterical," she said. "But what else are they going to talk about?"

Pitt shared similar sentiments while speaking with ET at the Golden Globes. "I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah," he said at the time, when told the whole world wants a photo of them together.

"The second most important reunion of her year? I understand," he jokingly continued, adding, "That was a play on Friends. They were saying that."

