Jesse Lally and Michelle Lally's marriage woes are playing out on The Valley.

The reality stars announced their separation ahead of the Vanderpump Rules spinoff's premiere, and now that episodes are airing, fans are getting a look at what led to the breakdown of their relationship.

When ET's Brice Sander spoke to the duo at the show's premiere, they opened up about their relationship struggles.

"There's a lot that happens," Michelle acknowledged of the first season's goings on. "We've been together for a long time and married, but you get to see our real struggles. You're gonna see that we have separated."

In a separate interview, Jesse noted, "The storyline of us working on our marriage is a big part of not only our personal life, but also part of the show."

"Unfortunately, right now Michelle and I are separated, but we're co-parenting, focused on Isabella," he added of their daughter. "Michelle moved out recently, so we're living just a few blocks away. You'll see it unfold throughout the entire season this year."

While Michelle noted that she "was scared at first" to air her relationship drama on TV, she ultimately realized that "it's good to have people realize that they're not the only ones that go through real struggles."

"I want to show that not everything is glamorous and perfect," she said. "I want to show people that marriage is difficult and, you know, some people survive it and some people unfortunately don't."

As for if they'll get back together, Jesse said, "My only concern is Isabella. I hope that we will be best friends raising this beautiful girl. At the end of the day, that's literally all I care about is the baby."

Keep reading to see an episode-by-episode breakdown of the Lallys' marriage woes.

"Welcome to the Valley"

While the premiere episode didn't feature a lot of drama with the couple, Jesse did tell Jax Taylor that Michelle had brought up the idea of separating. Their troubles were further noted when Michelle asked Jesse to check on Isabella and he refused.

"Tit for Tat"

During the second episode of the season, Jesse and Michelle's parenting differences were on full display when they decided to teach their daughter how to ride a bike.

Jesse refused to watch a video Michelle sent him on the topic, prompting Michelle to admit in a confessional, "I didn't know before having a child he didn't have any patience."

In his own confessional, Jesse mused of his wife, "I don't know if she's changed what she wants from me or if I've changed into somebody she doesn't want."

The whole thing, Michelle told the cameras, was one example of the challenges married couples face.

"Nobody tells you how hard it is to sustain a happy marriage while trying to raise a baby and keeping that love and spark alive," she said. "It's a very scary thought that we might not ever get back to the way things were."

Later, Michelle told Nia Booko and Kristen Doute that she wants to go to therapy with Jesse to work on their problems.

The Valley airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

