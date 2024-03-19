Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright aren't the only sources of drama on The Valley. At the premiere of the Vanderpump Rules spinoff earlier this month, series stars Jesse Lally and Michelle Lally told ET that they're separated.

"I think you're gonna be very surprised," Michelle told ET's Brice Sander about how her relationship woes will play out on The Valley's first season. "There's a lot that happens. We've been together for a long time and married, but you get to see our real struggles. You're gonna see that we have separated."

In a separate interview, Jesse noted, "The storyline of us working on our marriage is a big part of not only our personal life, but also part of the show."

"Unfortunately, right now Michelle and I are separated, but we're co-parenting, focused on Isabella," he added of their daughter. "Michelle moved out recently, so we're living just a few blocks away. You'll see it unfold throughout the entire season this year."

While Michelle noted that she "was scared at first" to air her relationship drama on TV, she ultimately realized that "it's good to have people realize that they're not the only ones that go through real struggles."

"I want to show that not everything is glamorous and perfect," she said. "I want to show people that marriage is difficult and, you know, some people survive it and some people unfortunately don't."

As for if they'll get back together, Jesse said, "My only concern is Isabella. I hope that we will be best friends raising this beautiful girl. At the end of the day, that's literally all I care about is the baby."

Felix Kunze/Bravo

The separation news isn't all that surprising, as The Valley's trailer featured a blowout fight between Michelle and her co-star, Kristen Doute.

"Do you know what you have done to marriage and my life and my daughter?" Michelle yells at Kristen.

Kristen responds by telling Michelle, "Your husband said on camera that he's going to divorce you!"

During ET's chat with Jesse, he recalled of the argument, "I literally was on the way to the bathroom. And as Kristen does, she pushed some buttons that you don't push on an East Coast kid from Boston. I gave her a little East Coast love. That's what we say."

Despite their separation, both Jesse and Michelle are excited to welcome viewers into the world of The Valley.

"I was the most authentic I could be and that's what I'm most excited to see," Jesse told ET. "... I'm excited. It's gonna be super fun. This season is gonna be great. I watched the first episode and it's full steam ahead."

"I'm excited for people to see a different world," Michelle added. "It's not when we were single. Most of us have children, so you get to see a totally different type of dynamic."

The Valley airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT: