The Brown family holidays looked a bit different this year now that Sister Wivesstar Kody Brown has split from all of his wives except for Robyn Brown. Shortly before the holidays, Janelle Brown confirmed that she and Kody are separated after almost 30 years of marriage.

And in the One-on-One special, Meri Brown, Kody's first wife, called out the polygamist for saying on the show that he did not consider himself married to her. She noted that he'd never expressed such a sentiment to her and had made the decision for her as to the status of their previously estranged marriage.

As for Christine Brown, she announced her split from Kody in November 2021 and their messy divorce played out on this past season of the TLC reality series.

So when it came time to celebrate the holidays, the divided families spent time apart from Kody and each other.

Janelle spent time with her and Kody's daughters Madison Brush and Savannah Brown. They posed together for a family photo in Madison's North Carolina home, which she shares with her husband, Caleb, and their kiddos Axel and Evie. Madison is currently 33 weeks pregnant with another baby girl.

Christine, who has remained close with Janelle throughout their respective splits, commented on the post, "Awww so cute."

Janelle also shared a sweet video of her grandson Axel in his Christmas play as a drummer boy.

"I was so excited that I could make it to NC in time for Axel’s Christmas play 😍😍," Janelle captioned the sweet clip.

Christine spent the holidays playing games with her and Kody's youngest daughter, Truely, posting a pic of the fun on Instagram.

"Zelda loves playing Rummikub! If she wins, I’m going to be very frustrated. She’s a winner! #cats #catsplaying #catsplayinggames," she quipped of their cat getting in on the game.

As for Christine and Kody's son Paedon, he spent the holiday with Janelle and Kody's sons, Garrison and Gabriel, who are currently estranged from their father, posing for pics together in front of a TV showing a crackling fireplace.

Meri spent the holiday with her bestie Jenn Sullivan in Parowan, Utah, doing their weekly Instagram Live "Fridays With Friends" from a light-covered location while wearing matching "ugly" Christmas sweaters.

Kody and Robyn, who have stayed mostly off social media in recent years, kept their holiday plans quiet. But the two will be open books for the upcoming parts 2 and 3 of the Sister Wives One-on-One special.

The Sister Wives One-on-One special will air part 2 on Jan. 1 and part 3 on Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Sister Wives': Meri Brown Confirms Marriage to Kody Is Over This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Says She 'Doesn't Really Like' Robyn

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Teases More to Her Story After Kody Split

'Sister Wives': Christine Explains Why She Ended Friendship With Meri

Related Gallery